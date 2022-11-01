Bayern star broke out into professional soccer as a wonderkid wanted by every big club in Europe. After a stint in Manchester City that didn’t end as he wanted, he decided to leave Pep Guardiola’s side. Learn how much Leroy Sané makes.

Leroy Sané appeared very young in the soccer world with the potential to be a real superstar. His talent was evident from the first time he put Schalke 04’s jersey on. At the age of 18 he started showing plenty of promise and a lot of clubs pointed at him as a future star. Granted, he only lasted two full seasons before a big offer came.

The highest bidder at that time was no other than Manchester City. Reportedly, the English side paid around 38 million euros for the German in a number that proved what he could do in the field. Sané’s growth continued under Pep Guardiola for the Cityzens, but a severe injury limited his progress. He then began to lose a place in the team, so he was sold.

Bayern was the one that raised their hand to have him in their roster. Bundesliga giants paid about 45 million euros in 2020 with add-ons that had the ceiling at €60 million. With that expensive move, they signed him to a five-year contract in what seems like a very high bet. Find out how much does the 26-year-old winger make.

How much does Leroy Sané make at Bayern?

Sané signed a massive contract of reportedly 20 million dollars per year to go back to the Bundesliga. That’s an enormous amount that gets crazier when divided into smaller periods of time. So that means the German star makes around $1.666.666 every month. His salary per week then is the astonishing number of $384.615.

Bayern attacker makes $54.800 every day, which also could be said as $2.283 per hour. If you are curious about how the math continues, Sané makes $38 per minute and $0.64 every second that goes by. In all, the German National Team player got a nice deal from his country’s top club. The other key detail is that his contract runs through June 2025.