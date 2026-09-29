Lesotho vs Morocco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Africa Cup of Nations qualification game on September 29, 2026

Lesotho host Morocco at Free State Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein for an Africa Cup of Nations 2027 Group A qualifier. The Atlas Lions begin their campaign as one of Africa's top teams. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Lesotho vs Morocco Tournament Africa Cup of Nations Date Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Time 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Lesotho vs Morocco in the USA

Lesotho vs Morocco will be available to watch on beIN SPORTS in the United States, with the match also available to stream through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Lesotho vs Morocco for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo users can currently watch Lesotho vs Morocco through a 5-day free trial. It current U.S. plans list a five-day free trial, and its specific match page for the match displays a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Lesotho and Morocco meet on Matchday 2 of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with both teams looking to make an early statement in Group A. The qualification phase features 48 teams split into 12 groups of four, and the top two teams in groups without a co-host will advance to the tournament in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Achraf Hakimi #2 and Ayyoub Bouaddi #6 of Morocco (Source: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

For Lesotho, the match represents a major test against one of Africa’s leading national teams. The Likuena reached the group stage by defeating Seychelles 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round and will be playing their home fixture in Bloemfontein because their own stadiums do not currently meet CAF requirements.

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Morocco enter the qualifiers with significant momentum after becoming the best-performing African team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they are also beginning a new cycle under coach Mohamed Ouahbi. His first squad includes established names such as Yassine Bounou, Nayef Aguerd and Brahim Diaz, alongside three uncapped youngsters, including 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane.

What time is the Lesotho vs Morocco match?

Lesotho vs Morocco kicks off at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. CAF lists the match for 13:00 GMT, while the game will be played at 3:00 PM local time in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Eastern Time: 9:00 AM

Central Time: 8:00 AM

Mountain Time: 7:00 AM

Pacific Time: 6:00 AM