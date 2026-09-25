Morocco vs Gabon: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Africa Cup of Nations qualification game on September 25, 2026

Morocco host Gabon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat in the opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. With both sides beginning their Group A campaign, here is how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Morocco vs Gabon Tournament Africa Cup of Nations Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 3:00 PM PT / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Morocco vs Gabon in the USA

Morocco vs Gabon will be available to watch in the United States on beIN SPORTS, with Fubo providing a live-streaming option, alongside beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Morocco vs Gabon for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can potentially watch Morocco vs Gabon for free through Fubo‘s current 5-day free-trial offer. The platform’s live match page specifically displays a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option for the game.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Morocco vs Gabon opens Group A of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with both teams beginning a six-match campaign alongside Niger and Lesotho.

The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 24-team AFCON finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, making every point important from the opening matchday. Morocco will host Gabon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat before traveling to face Lesotho four days later.

Achraf Hakimi #2 of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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The match also begins a new era for Morocco under Mohamed Ouahbi. The coach has selected a 29-player squad for his first AFCON qualifying campaign, mixing established players such as Yassine Bounou, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd and Brahim Diaz with three uncapped youngsters: Abdellah Ouazane, Soufian El Faouzi and Yassir Zabiri. Achraf Hakimi is suspended for the opening two qualifiers.

Gabon are also starting a new chapter, with Sebastien Migne taking charge of the Panthers. He has named a 24-player squad featuring experienced figures such as Denis Bouanga and Guelor Kanga, but Mario Lemina is unavailable because of injury.

The biggest change comes in attack, where Gabon will be without longtime captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who retired from international soccer after the 2025 AFCON. Migne has described the trip to Rabat as a major challenge as he looks to rebuild the team and compete for qualification.

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What time is the Morocco vs Gabon match?

The match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 3:00 PM ET. CAF lists the fixture for 7:00 PM GMT at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: