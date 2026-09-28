Guatemala vs El Salvador LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Matchday 2

Guatemala face El Salvador in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and timeline action.

The action continues in the Concacaf Nations League. Tonight, Guatemala and El Salvador face each other on Matchday 2 of the competition, which will secure a place in next year’s Gold Cup.

Guatemala suffered a tough defeat last Friday. Luis Fernando Tena’s side lost to Jamaica in Kingston in a match marked by defensive mistakes. Oscar Santis was Guatemala’s standout player with a brace that nearly gave them the victory. As a result, the Bicolor sit at the bottom of Group B in the Nations League.

El Salvador have a very different outlook. Hernan Gomez’s side defeated Martinique with authority behind a brace from Brayan Gil. Thanks to their goal difference, La Selecta leads Group B in the Nations League and hopes to move one step closer to qualification against one of their fiercest regional rivals at home. The match will be played at El Trebol in Guatemala City.