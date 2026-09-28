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Guatemala vs El Salvador LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Matchday 2

Guatemala face El Salvador in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and timeline action.

Oscar Santis of Guatemala and Brayan Gil of El Salvador.
© Ronald Martinez /Megan Briggs /Getty ImagesOscar Santis of Guatemala and Brayan Gil of El Salvador.

The action continues in the Concacaf Nations League. Tonight, Guatemala and El Salvador face each other on Matchday 2 of the competition, which will secure a place in next year’s Gold Cup.

Guatemala suffered a tough defeat last Friday. Luis Fernando Tena’s side lost to Jamaica in Kingston in a match marked by defensive mistakes. Oscar Santis was Guatemala’s standout player with a brace that nearly gave them the victory. As a result, the Bicolor sit at the bottom of Group B in the Nations League.

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El Salvador have a very different outlook. Hernan Gomez’s side defeated Martinique with authority behind a brace from Brayan Gil. Thanks to their goal difference, La Selecta leads Group B in the Nations League and hopes to move one step closer to qualification against one of their fiercest regional rivals at home. The match will be played at El Trebol in Guatemala City.

Latest Guatemala vs El Salvador results

The most recent sample between the two sides includes five meetings played between 2023 and 2025.

  • October 14, 2025: El Salvador 0-1 Guatemala, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
  • September 4, 2025: Guatemala 0-1 El Salvador, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
  • May 31, 2025: El Salvador 1-1 Guatemala, International Friendly
  • July 27, 2024: Guatemala 0-1 El Salvador, International Friendly
  • September 7, 2023: Guatemala 2-0 El Salvador, Concacaf Nations League

Teams warm up ahead of kickoff

Both teams are warming up on the field with just a few minutes remaining before kickoff.

El Salvador starting XI

El Salvador will line up as follows: Mario Gonzalez; Julio Sibrian, Rudy Clavel, Jorge Cruz, Jefferson Balladares, Diego Flores; Mauricio Cerritos, Christian Martinez, Marcelo Diaz; Rafael Tejada, Brayan Gil.

Guatemala confirmed lineup

Guatemala will line up as follows: Nicholas Hagen; Aaron Herrera, Allen Yanes, Nicolas Samoya, Jose Morales; Oscar Santis, Jorge Aparicio, Jose Rosales, William Fajardo; Rubio Rubin, Darwin Lom.

Start time and where to watch

Guatemala vs El Salvador will get underway at 10:00 PM ET (PT:7:00 PM)

Watch this Concacaf Nations League match between Guatemala and El Salvador live in the USA on Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA, Fubo, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX One and ViX.

Guatemala and El Salvador clash in the Nations League

Welcome to our live blog of the Matchday 2 clash!

Guatemala face El Salvador at El Trebol in Guatemala City.

Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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