Kylian Mbappe doesn’t feel sorry for eliminating Achraf Hakimi, Morocco with France at 2026 World Cup

Although Kylian Mbappe joined Karim Benzema on an unwanted World Cup list after having his penalty saved by Yassine Bounou in France’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco, he showed no remorse for knocking former teammate Achraf Hakimi out of the 2026 World Cup.

Mbappe provided an injury update after being subbed off against Morocco, but he made his impact while he was on the pitch. With a goal and an assist, Mbappe showed no signs of being affected by the missed penalty. His cool, calm, and collected mindset was on full display as Mbappe admitted he felt no emotions about sending a close friend home from soccer’s biggest tournament.

Although Hakimi and Morocco will receive millions in prize money after their World Cup elimination, that figure served as little consolation after yet another defeat at the hands of Mbappe and France.

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“[Was it difficult to see Hakimi sad?] No, there are no feelings involved on the pitch. I’m here to win,” Mbappe admitted to reporters after the game in Boston (Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA). “It’ll be difficult when I see him in the locker room and we go back to being humans and friends.“

MBAPPÉ SCORES HIS 20TH CAREER FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL 🇫🇷



Kylian Mbappé has matched Messi with 8 goals so far this summer! pic.twitter.com/QRtd42KHsf — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 9, 2026

Mbappe shows mentality

When he steps onto a soccer pitch, Mbappe puts up a shield. He shows no emotions and will go any distance to win. He has made that crystal clear throughout his career and at the 2026 World Cup.

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Those searching for recent examples can look at Mbappe’s antics against Paraguay in the Round of 16, when he was involved in several arguments before, during, and after the game with opposing players, including Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

Against Morocco, he was no different, showing no remorse even after seeing Hakimi in tears as Argentine referee Facundo Tello blew the full-time whistle. While it may be polarizing, this mentality has paid off for Mbappe, who’s having arguably his best World Cup—which is saying a lot.

Mbappe’s numbers at 2026 World Cup

Mbappe has been a man on a mission. Through six games at the 2026 World Cup, he’s scored eight goals and assisted three others. Mbappe’s eight goals are tied for the most at the 2026 World Cup with Lionel Messi. In fact, Mbappe and Messi’s scoring performances at the World Cup don’t look exactly identical, but they do rhyme.

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Mbappe has scored eight goals in back-to-back World Cups, becoming the first player to ever accomplish such a feat in soccer’s biggest tournament. As Mbappe can’t put a foot wrong, it’s easy to see why he doesn’t have time to feel sorry for his opponents, even when it’s Hakimi.