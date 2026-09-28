Guatemala vs El Salvador: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on September 28, 2026

Guatemala host El Salvador at Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in the Concacaf Nations League Group Stage on September 28. Both need points in Group B as they chase the quarterfinals. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Guatemala vs El Salvador Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Monday, September 28, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA Live Stream Fubo, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador in the USA

Guatemala vs El Salvador will be available to viewers in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2). Fans can also stream the Concacaf Nations League matchup through Fubo, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, the TUDN App, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Guatemala vs El Salvador for free?

Fubo‘s current U.S. website lists a five-day free trial on its available plans, and its dedicated Guatemala vs El Salvador page specifically offers the matchup for $0 with a free-trial option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Guatemala and El Salvador meet on Monday, September 28, in League A, Group B of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League, with both national teams beginning a demanding group-stage campaign.

The group also includes Honduras, Jamaica, Suriname and Martinique, and every team will play four matches during the September-October FIFA window. Guatemala will have home-field advantage at Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in Guatemala City.

The stakes are significant because only the top two teams in Group B advance to the quarterfinals. They will then join Mexico, the United States, Canada and Panama, who received direct entry into the last eight as the four highest-ranked League A teams. The quarterfinals will be played over two legs in November, with the aggregate winners moving on to the Nations League Finals in March 2027.

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What time is the Guatemala vs El Salvador match?

The Guatemala vs El Salvador match kicks off on Monday, September 28, at 10:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time in Guatemala City at Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera, also known as El Trebol.