Levante set to face Barcelona in Matchweek 31 of La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Estadi Ciutat de València on April 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). Visitors are big favorites to win. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Levante have a negative record of 4-10-16 in the 19th spot of La Liga standings, it is a bad spot for Levante but they have time to avoid relegation. The most recent game for Levante was a win against Villarreal at home.

Barcelona have a winning streak in La Liga since Matchweek 22 when they beat Alaves 1-0. This is Barcelona's best moment in the Spanish league since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as head coach.

Levante vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadi Ciutat de València, Valencia, Spain.

Levante vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Levante vs Barcelona: Storylines

Levante lost a game against Barcelona 0-3 in matchweek 7, that game was on the road and it was Levante's third loss in La Liga 2021-22 season. The team did not win a game in the local league until matchweek 20 against Mallorca 2-0 at home. This season is a disaster for Levante, but since the win against Atletico de Madrid 1-0 (pending matckweek 21 game) things have been working better for them with three wins two draws and one loss.

Barcelona are in the second spot of the standings trying to steal the title from Real Madrid, but for that to happen the top team, Real Madrid, must lose at least one game. Barcelona have not lost a game since Matchweek 16 against Betis 0-1 at home. The most recent victory in La Liga was against Sevilla 1-0 in what was a tough game for Barcelona.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Levante vs Barcelona in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Levante vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

Levante are obvious underdogs at home with 7.75 odds that will play $775 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have no power to stop visitor's offense. Barcelona are favorites with 1.38 odds. The draw is offered at 5.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: Over 2.5.



BetMGM Levante 7.75 Totals 5.00 / 2.5 Barcelona 1.38

* Odds via BetMGM