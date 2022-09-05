Barcelona's biggest star nowadays is undoubtedly Robert Lewandowski. Despite the fact that he is helping the team with his goals, he has a clause in his contract that the club might take advantage of to avoid paying a huge fee.

A new era has started in Barcelona. After loosing Lionel Messi in 2021, the Blaugranas didn't hesitate this year and signed Robert Lewandowski to be its superstar. But even though he is giving his best to help the team, the institution has a clause in his contract that they could take advantage of to avoid paying a huge fee.

Robert Lewandowski's contract clause with Barcelona: How much money could the club save by applying it?

Robert Lewandowski has one of the best contracts in Barcelona nowadays. He is the 4th best paid player, but there's a clause between him and the team that could save some money for the institution.

According to Que t'hi jugues, Robert Lewandowski has a clause in his contract that gives Barcelona the option to end their relationship in the fourth year if he play less than 55 per cent of the matches in the third year.

The contract links Lewandowski to Barcelona until the 25/26 season. In this first year, the Polish will earn 10 million euros; 13 million euros next year; 16 million euros in the 24/25 season; and it will drop again to 13 million euros in the last one, but this is the one that the Blaugranas could avoid as mentioned before.