Barcelona have been linked with both Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, as they look to add a world-class striker to their ranks in the summer transfer window. Spanish newspaper Marca have revealed which one of them the Blaugrana fans would prefer to have.

The Spanish newspaper Marca has conducted a poll to ask their visitors about who the next Barcelona striker should be. Their journalists had stated earlier that Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are the two strikers who are close to move to the Blaugrana in the summer.

However, the Bayern star is thought to be in pole position as his contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in the summer of 2023 and there is a possibility the club could sell him to the Spanish side at the end of the season.

It is believed that Barca could buy him for around €60 million, while the player would receive a three-year contract and even an enormous salary of €30 million per year. The transfer may be due to the fact that the owners of the Catalan outfit have a good relationship with the player's agent, Pini Zahavi.

Who Barcelona fans prefer, Robert Lewandowski or Erling Haaland?

Although Lewandowski has been one of the best strikers in the world for many years, Barcelona fans, at least the part that voted in the Marca poll, seem to prefer to buy a younger and more talented striker.

Thus, Borussia Dortmund'sErling Haaland has received the most votes in the poll, 32 percent, followed by Benfica's ace Darwin Nunez, and Lewandowski in third place.

Marca add that Rafael Leao from Milan and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City are also options for Barcelona. However, for these players, they would have to splash out a sum of around €70 to €100 million. In addition, the Portuguese side Benfica are also asking for a huge amount for Nunez.

Both players' future is up in the air

Oliver Kahn, the CEO of Bayern Munich, has also guaranteed that the Poland captain would "absolutely" remain at the German champions this summer: "Lewandowski has a contract with us. We're currently in contact with him and we want him to stay at Bayern for as long as possible.

"Unhappy? Show me a player who is unhappy and still scores 30 to 40 goals a season! Top players sometimes think about trying something else - and it takes time to convince them. There are also financial means and as a club, you have to think about how to manage that", he added in an interview with SPORT1.

In addition, even Borussia Dortmund's director Sebastian Kell has denied has suggested to Sky Germany that the 23-year-old's future is yet to be decided: "There is an exit clause, it is well known, and there is a deadline. We want a decision as soon as possible. We are in talks, but there is nothing more to say about it. We have a very good, trusting relationship. The sooner there is a decision, the better it will be."