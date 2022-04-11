Libertad take on Caracas at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Libertad and Caracas meet in a Group B game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción. Todos los teams del group empataron their games. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Libertad performed well during their first game in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage, they drew against The Strongest. That game was relatively good, both teams scored goals before twenty minutes in the first half but the defense on each side totally shut down after the goals.

Caracas also tied their first game in Group B, that group was the only one where all the teams tied all their first games. The draw for Caracas was against Athletico Paranaense 0-0 at home, it was a heavy game from the beginning.

Libertad vs Caracas: Date

Libertad and Caracas play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage on Wednesday, April 13 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción. Both teams will play carefully as they want to keep their spots within the group. Most likely, this game will be slow and with few offensive attacks from each side.

Libertad vs Caracas: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Libertad vs Caracas at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage, Libertad and Caracas at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción on Wednesday, April 13, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT

