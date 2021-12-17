The 8 time champion of the Liga MX announced his new signing, the young uruguayan striker Federico Martinez, with a creative adaptation of a Christmas carol

Santa Claus is coming to town. At least to the Liga MX, cause the club Leon FC, announced in its social media, in a very musical way, the arrival of its brand new Christmas gift for the Clausura 2022 tournament: the uruguayan striker Federico Martinez, former Liverpool (Uruguay) player.

After suffering a painful elimination in the round of semifinals against Atlas, later champion of the mexican soccer, the Esmeraldas needed to cheer up his sad fans: they were dreaming with the possibility of winning their nineth league title in the Grita Mexico 2021 playoffs.

The strikers roster of Leon was weaken after the announcement of the departure of Emmanuel Puma Gigliotti. The argentinian striker scored 8 goals on 40 games with the Panzas Verdes. With that panorama, it was easily to understand the joy that motivated the club to present Fede Martínez with a creative adaptation of a traditional Christmas Carol that heated the social media.

Who is Fede Martinez, the new Leon signing for Clausura 2022 tournament?

Federico Andrés Martínez Berroa was born on Montevideo, Uruguay on February 28 1996. He made his pro debut with Liverpool on his country in 2016, but his skills made foreigner eyes laid on him. So, 4 years after, he moved on a loan to Rosario Central in Argentina.

Curiously, Fede just played 2 matches with los Canallas: Independiente negotiated his incorporation on September 2020. Nevertheless, he could not establish himself, again, in his new club, and decided to return to Uruguay, once more to Liverpool.

Martinez can play both as a winger and as a striker in the penalty area, however he prefers to play near the touch line. The last season he scored 14 goals and got 8 assists. Leon brandnew signing has already played once for Uruguay along the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.