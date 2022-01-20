The Ligue 1 was the first of the top five European soccer leagues to kick off its 2021-2022 season. With Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG, all the eyes will be on the French league. Here, check out the tournament's schedule, format, results, and key dates to never miss any of its action.

Following a long but entertaining summer break full of international competitions, the Ligue 1 was the first of the European top five leagues to begin the 2021-2022 season. Here, take a look at the French league's full schedule, format, results, and key dates.

Lille were the shocking winners of the last tournament, dethroning PSG after an amazing campaign. Paris Saint-Germain, however, have moved strongly in the transfer window and built a mighty squad to chase every title at stake this season, including the domestic crown.

The Ligue 1 will be in for a treat this year as they'll have Argentine megastar and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and more in a PSG superteam. Needless to say, the French first tier will be a must-watch.

Ligue 1 2021-2022 Format

The Ligue 1 2021/22 is the 84th edition of the French soccer league. It has begun on Friday, August 6, when Monaco and Nantes drew 1-1, and it will be over on the weekend of May 21, 2022.

20 teams compete in the domestic top division in a round-robin system. The side that finishes atop the standings after 38 rounds wins the title and books a spot in the group stage of next season's UEFA Champions League. The runners-up also qualify to the UCL group phase, while the third-seeded team grabs a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

The fourth-ranked team seals a place in the 2022-2023 Europa League group stage, while the fifth-seeded side wins a berth in the playoff round of next season's Conference League.

1st : wins Ligue 1 2021-2022 title & qualifies 2022-2023 UCL group stage

: wins Ligue 1 2021-2022 title & qualifies 2022-2023 UCL group stage 2nd : qualifies to 2022/23 UCL group stage

: qualifies to 2022/23 UCL group stage 3rd : wins berth for third qualifying round of 2022/23 UCL

: wins berth for third qualifying round of 2022/23 UCL 4th : qualifies to 2022/23 UEL group stage

: qualifies to 2022/23 UEL group stage 5th: qualifies to 2022/23 UEFA Conference League group stage

The 20th and 19th seeded teams will be relegated to Ligue 2, where the first two of the standings will secure promotion. The 18th seeded side will face the winner of the Ligue 2 Playoffs (to be played between the 3rd and the winner of the 4th vs. the 5th) in a relegation play-off.

18th : relegation play-off vs. winner of Ligue 2 playoffs

: relegation play-off vs. winner of Ligue 2 playoffs 19th : relegation to Ligue 2

: relegation to Ligue 2 20th: relegation to Ligue 2

Ligue 1 2021-2022 Schedule

Ligue 1 2021-2022 Results

Matchday 1

Monaco 1-1 Nantes

Lyon 1-1 Stade Brestois

Troyes 1-2 PSG

Rennes 1-1 Lens

Saint-Ettiene 1-1 Lorient

Nice 0-0 Reims

RC Strasbourg 0-2 Angers

Bordeaux 0-2 Clermont

Metz 3-3 Lille

Montpellier 2-3 Olympique Marseille

Ligue 1 2021-2022 Key Dates

The 2021-2022 season of the Ligue 1 will be full of mouth-watering games, so here we'll bring you the dates of the derbies and the most exciting matchups in this campaign:

Matchday 5: AS Monaco vs. OM

Matchday 6: PSG vs. Lyon

Matchday 9: Saint-Étienne vs. Lyon / Lille vs. OM

Matchday 10: Lyon vs. AS Monaco

Matchday 11: OM vs. PSG

Matchday 12: PSG vs. Lille

Matchday 14: Lyon vs. OM / AS Monaco vs. Lille

Matchday 18: Lille vs. Lyon / PSG vs. AS Monaco

Matchday 20: Lyon vs. PSG

Matchday 21: OM vs. Lille

Matchday 23: Lille vs. PSG / AS Monaco vs. Lyon

Matchday 27: OM vs. AS Monaco

Matchday 29: AS Monaco vs PSG

Matchday 32: PSG vs. OM

Matchday 35: OM vs. Lyon

Matchday 36: Lille vs AS Monaco