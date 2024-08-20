Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Lille vs Slavia Prague: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Lille will host Slavia Prague for the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Jonathan David of Lille
© IMAGO / PanoramiCJonathan David of Lille

By Leonardo Herrera

Lille are set to take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the details you need to ensure you catch the game live in your country.

[Watch Lille vs Slavia Prague live in the USA on Paramount+]

The race to secure a spot in the Champions League group stage is heating up, with the final round of qualifiers offering one last shot for teams to make their mark. This first leg of the fourth-round showdown is set to be a thrilling contest, with both sides eager to take a decisive step toward Europe’s premier competition.

Lille, coming off a strong campaign in Ligue 1 last season, are aiming even higher this year as they seek to advance in the Champions League. However, they face a tough challenge in Slavia Prague, the dominant force in Czech soccer. While the French side enters as favorites, Slavia Prague are determined to upset the odds and deliver a shock result.

Lille vs Slavia Praha: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 21)
Italy: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ivan Schranz of SK Slavia Prague – IMAGO / Michal Fajt

Ivan Schranz of SK Slavia Prague – IMAGO / Michal Fajt

Lille vs Slavia Praha: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: Amazon Prime Video
USA: Paramount+, ViX

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: ESPN experts predict biggest candidate to challenge Victor Wembanyama for DPOY
NBA

NBA Rumors: ESPN experts predict biggest candidate to challenge Victor Wembanyama for DPOY

Olympic champion with Team USA reveals special moment with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant
Paris 2024 Olympics

Olympic champion with Team USA reveals special moment with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant

Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham seems to show frustration with Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius in LaLiga opener
Soccer

Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham seems to show frustration with Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius in LaLiga opener

Tom Brady ranks his top five NFL quarterbacks: Only Patrick Mahomes above Josh Allen
NFL

Tom Brady ranks his top five NFL quarterbacks: Only Patrick Mahomes above Josh Allen

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions