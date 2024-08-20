Lille vs Slavia Prague: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Lille will host Slavia Prague for the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Lille are set to take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the details you need to ensure you catch the game live in your country.

The race to secure a spot in the Champions League group stage is heating up, with the final round of qualifiers offering one last shot for teams to make their mark. This first leg of the fourth-round showdown is set to be a thrilling contest, with both sides eager to take a decisive step toward Europe’s premier competition.

Lille, coming off a strong campaign in Ligue 1 last season, are aiming even higher this year as they seek to advance in the Champions League. However, they face a tough challenge in Slavia Prague, the dominant force in Czech soccer. While the French side enters as favorites, Slavia Prague are determined to upset the odds and deliver a shock result.

Lille vs Slavia Praha: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 21)

Italy: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ivan Schranz of SK Slavia Prague – IMAGO / Michal Fajt

Lille vs Slavia Praha: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Amazon Prime Video

USA: Paramount+, ViX

