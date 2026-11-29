Dortmund face Leverkusen today at Signal Iduna Park in the 2026-27 Bundesliga. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Dortmund host Leverkusen in a 2026-27 Bundesliga fixture with plenty on the line, and these predicted lineups point to two teams intent on pressing forward. Both sides arrive in strong recent form, which adds extra weight to a meeting that always carries a bit more edge given the quality on display.

Dortmund line up in a 3-4-2-1 with Gregor Kobel behind a back three of Kouakou Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck. Julian Ryerson and Konstantinos Karetsas provide width as wing-backs, with Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman holding the midfield center. Maximilian Beier and Daniel Svensson sit just behind Serhou Guirassy, who leads the line. The predicted XI is without Emre Can, Samuele Inácio, Justin Lerma and Giannis Konstantelias, all out, which thins the depth in midfield and defense but leaves the front-line options intact.

Dortmund’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Kouakou Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck; Konstantinos Karetsas, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Joey Veerman, Maximilian Beier, Daniel Svensson; Serhou Guirassy.

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Leverkusen set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Mark Flekken in goal behind a back four of Jarell Quansah, Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina and Miguel Gutiérrez. Ezequiel Fernández and Aleix García anchor the midfield, with Ibrahim Maza, Moussa Diaby and Afonso Bastardo Moreira supporting Patrik Schick up top. Kennet Eichhorn and Martin Terrier are both out, but the predicted lineup still features plenty of attacking quality across the front four.

Leverkusen’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Jarell Quansah, Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina, Miguel Gutiérrez; Ezequiel Fernández, Ibrahim Maza, Aleix García; Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick, Afonso Bastardo Moreira.

How does Dortmund arrive for the game vs Leverkusen?

Dortmund come into this one unbeaten in their last three outings. They beat M’gladbach 1-0 on November 21 and followed up a 2-1 win over Elversberg on November 7 with a 2-2 draw against Bayern on October 31. That run of one win, one win and one draw against a tough opponent gives Dortmund real momentum heading into this match.

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How does Leverkusen arrive for the game vs Dortmund?

Leverkusen have been even sharper of late, winning their last two after a rough patch. They thrashed SC 07 4-0 on November 21 and edged Köln 2-1 on November 8, a turnaround from the 2-4 loss to Stuttgart on October 31. That recovery makes this trip to Dortmund a chance to show their form is trending the right way.