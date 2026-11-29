Como 1907 host Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in a 2026-27 Serie A matchday clash between two clubs chasing ground in the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Como 1907 vs Juventus: Match Summary Match Como 1907 vs. Juventus Tournament 2026-27 Serie A Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Como 1907 vs Juventus in the USA

Telemundo carries the match on TV in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+ and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Como 1907 vs Juventus for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Como 1907 vs Juventus for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Como 1907 sit fifth in Serie A and arrive on a strong run. They beat AEK Athens 1-0 on November 24, followed a 2-0 win over Cagliari on November 21, though they lost 0-2 to Inter back on November 8.

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Juventus sit seventh and have been scoring freely of late. A 4-1 win over Omonia on November 26 came after a 4-0 rout of Venezia on November 22, and before that they drew 2-2 with Fiorentina on November 8.

Both clubs will look to use this matchday to push up the table at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

In their last 6 meetings, Como 1907 has won 2 and Juventus has won 3, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on February 21, 2026: Juventus 0-2 Como 1907.

Como 1907 vs Juventus: Predicted Lineups

Como 1907 (4-2-3-1): Jean Butez; Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle; Maximo Perrone, Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha; Mattia Liberali, Anastasios Douvikas, Martin Baturina.

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Juventus (3-4-2-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumi; Edon Zhegrova, Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Nick Woltemade, Zeki Celik; Randal Kolo Muani.

What time is the Como 1907 vs Juventus match?

The Como 1907 vs Juventus match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM