Dortmund hosts Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park in the 2026-27 Bundesliga, with the league leaders facing a top-five side on Sunday, November 29. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Dortmund vs Leverkusen: Match Summary Match Dortmund vs. Leverkusen Tournament 2026-27 Bundesliga Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 Time 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT TV Channels Fandango Live Stream Peacock

How to watch Dortmund vs Leverkusen in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch this Bundesliga match on Fandango.

The game is also available to stream on Peacock.

Can I watch Dortmund vs Leverkusen for free?

There is no free way to watch Dortmund vs Leverkusen in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Dortmund sit atop the Bundesliga table heading into this match. They drew 1-1 with Arsenal on November 24, following wins over M’gladbach and Elversberg earlier in the month.

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Leverkusen come into the game in fifth place, riding a three-match winning streak. They beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 on November 26, after a 4-0 win over Paderborn and a 2-1 victory against Köln.

The head-to-head record is level at 4 wins apiece with 2 draws in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 11, 2026: Dortmund 0-1 Leverkusen.

Dortmund vs Leverkusen: Predicted Lineups

Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Kouakou Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck; Konstantinos Karetsas, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Joey Veerman, Maximilian Beier, Daniel Svensson; Serhou Guirassy.

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Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Jarell Quansah, Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina, Miguel Gutierrez; Ezequiel Fernandez, Ibrahim Maza, Aleix Garcia; Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick, Afonso Bastardo Moreira.

What time is the Dortmund vs Leverkusen match?

The Dortmund vs Leverkusen match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 1:30 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 1:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 12:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 11:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 10:30 AM