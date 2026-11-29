The 2026 NFL season brings the league back to an international stage, with fans eager to see how the global schedule shapes Week 12. As Thanksgiving weekend unfolds, the NFL's international footprint remains a major storyline.

The NFL took its international footprint to new heights in 2026, bringing regular-season football to seven countries across four continents. From Melbourne to Rio de Janeiro, the league delivered a record nine games abroad.

The global schedule featured some of the league’s biggest franchises, including the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers. London welcomed three games, while Madrid and Munich returned to the international calendar before the NFL made its latest stop in Mexico City.

Now, with Thanksgiving football taking center stage and the 2026 season entering Week 12, attention shifts to the latest slate of games. The NFL’s international schedule has been a major storyline throughout the year.

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Is the NFL playing a game overseas in Week 12 of 2026?

No, the NFL is not playing an international game in Week 12 of the 2026 season. All Week 12 matchups are scheduled to take place in the United States, following the conclusion of the league’s international schedule in Week 11.

Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL organized a record-breaking nine international games during the 2026 regular season, taking the league to seven countries across four continents. The international schedule included games in Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and Mexico.

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The final international matchup of the season took place in Week 11, when the Minnesota Vikings faced the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on November 22. The game was part of the NFL’s effort to expand its international presence and reach more fans around the world.

What is the NFL Week 12 schedule in 2026?

The schedule does not include a game outside the United States. Week 12 features a Thanksgiving tripleheader, along with games scheduled for Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The full slate includes:

Wednesday, November 25: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, November 26: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Friday, November 27: Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, November 29: A 10-game slate featuring the Saints vs. Bengals, Ravens vs. Texans, Giants vs. Colts and Seahawks vs. 49ers, among others

Monday, November 30: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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Key takeaways