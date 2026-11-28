Manchester United looks to snap its skid against Brentford in Matchday 12 of the 2026–27 Premier League season without Marcus Rashford available.

Anticipation is building around Manchester United as the club enters a new era with Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline. Ahead of an upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford, the Red Devils will have to navigate the match without Marcus Rashford, who recently returned to Old Trafford following a stint with Barcelona.

Rashford is ruled out today against Brentford due to a hip injury that has sidelined him since October. With questions swirling over how United will respond, several players have a chance to step up in his absence.

Coming off an impressive performance against Sporting CP in the Champions League, Manchester United has a prime opportunity to turn its season around after a string of setbacks left the club near the bottom of the Premier League standings.

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While former United star Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on the 1,000-goal milestone at 987 career goals, the current squad must lean on its own difference-makers—with Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee emerging as the primary candidates to fill the void left by Rashford.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match

Confirmed lineup: Manchester United vs. Brentford

Pochettino has shaken up Manchester United’s attack for his first home league match at Old Trafford, dropping regular starters Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to the bench. With United sitting 19th after a five-match winless run, Zirkzee leads the line alongside Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, and captain Bruno Fernandes, who passed a late fitness test.

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Here is the confirmed lineup:

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens (#1)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (#2), Leny Yoro (#15), Harry Maguire (#5), Lisandro Martinez (#6)

Midfielders: Kobbie Mainoo (#37), Youri Tielemans (#18)

Forwards: Amad Diallo (#16), Bruno Fernandes (#8), Patrick Dorgu (#13), Joshua Zirkzee (#11)

United remains without injured regulars Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba, and Manuel Ugarte. Keeping Mbeumo, Cunha, and Mason Mount in reserve gives Pochettino strong attacking options off the bench if United needs a second-half spark.

Key takeaways

Marcus Rashford is ruled out for Manchester United against Brentford with a hip injury.

for Manchester United against Brentford with a hip injury. Mauricio Pochettino dropped Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to Manchester United’s bench against Brentford.

to Manchester United’s bench against Brentford. Manchester United sits 19th in the Premier League after a five-match winless run.