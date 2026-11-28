Elche face Atletico Madrid today at Estadio Martínez Valero in the 2026-27 LaLiga. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Elche hosts Atletico Madrid on November 28, 2026 in a 2026-27 LaLiga clash that pits a struggling home side against a visiting team looking to build on a strong result, and these predicted lineups point to contrasting moods heading into kickoff.

Elche set up in a 4-3-3 with Matías Dituro in goal behind a back line of Buba Sangaré, Víctor Chust and Roy Revivo. Federico Redondo, Gonzalo Villar and Martim Neto make up the midfield three, while Javier Morcillo, Fernando Niño and Lucas Cepeda support Germán Valera up front. The lineup is without Adam Boayar, Thomas Lemar and Yago Santiago, all out, which thins the squad’s attacking and midfield options.

Elche’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Matías Dituro; Buba Sangaré, Víctor Chust, Federico Redondo, Roy Revivo; Gonzalo Villar, Martim Neto, Javier Morcillo; Lucas Cepeda, Fernando Niño, Germán Valera.

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Atletico Madrid line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jan Oblak in goal and a back four of Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko and Alex Grimaldo. Pablo Barrios and Morten Hjulmand sit as the double pivot, with Lee Kang-in, Giuliano Simeone and Álex Baena operating behind Julián Alvarez as the lone striker. Alexander Sørloth, Ademola Lookman and Jorge Domínguez are all out, leaving Alvarez as the clear focal point of the attack.

Atletico Madrid’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo; Pablo Barrios, Lee Kang-in, Morten Hjulmand; Giuliano Simeone, Julián Alvarez, Álex Baena.

How does Elche arrive for the game vs Atletico Madrid?

Elche come into this one without a win in their last three outings. They drew 1-1 with Levante on November 23, then lost 0-2 to Betis on November 8 and 0-1 to Valencia on November 1. A positive result here would go a long way toward steadying a side that has struggled to find the net.

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How does Atletico Madrid arrive for the game vs Elche?

Atletico Madrid arrive in better form, having beaten Getafe 3-0 on November 22 after a 1-2 loss to Barcelona on November 8 and a 2-0 win over Levante on October 31. Two wins in their last three outings give them momentum going into this trip. A win at Elche would keep that run intact.