Real Madrid host Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid for LaLiga action, with the hosts chasing more momentum and Alaves looking to climb the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs. Alaves Tournament 2026-27 LaLiga Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+

How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch this LaLiga match on ESPN Deportes.

Streaming options include Fubo and ESPN+.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Alaves for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Real Madrid vs Alaves for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid sit in second place in LaLiga. They come into this match off a 5-1 win over PSV on November 24, a 2-1 win over Celta on November 21, and a 3-0 win over Valencia on November 7. The wins have piled up heading into this game against Alaves.

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Alaves are ninth in the table. A 3-1 win over Deportivo on November 21 followed a 6-1 win over Anaitasuna on November 10, and before that a 0-0 draw with Sevilla on November 6. A result at the Santiago Bernabeu would mark a step forward for a side sitting in mid-table.

Real Madrid leads the head-to-head with 9 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 21, 2026: Real Madrid 2-1 Alaves.

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-1-4-1): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande; Kylian Mbappe.

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Alaves (3-1-4-2): Antonio Sivera; Facundo Tenaglia, Ville Koski, Jonny Otto; Angel Hidalgo, Pablo Ibanez, Ander Guevara, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach; Lucas Boye, Toni Martinez.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Alaves match?

The Real Madrid vs Alaves match kicks off on Saturday, November 28, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM