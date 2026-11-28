|Real Madrid vs Alaves: Match Summary
|Match
|Real Madrid vs. Alaves
|Tournament
|2026-27 LaLiga
|Date
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|ESPN Deportes
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ESPN+
How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves in the USA
Fans in the USA can watch this LaLiga match on ESPN Deportes.
Streaming options include Fubo and ESPN+.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs Alaves for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Real Madrid vs Alaves for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Real Madrid sit in second place in LaLiga. They come into this match off a 5-1 win over PSV on November 24, a 2-1 win over Celta on November 21, and a 3-0 win over Valencia on November 7. The wins have piled up heading into this game against Alaves.
Alaves are ninth in the table. A 3-1 win over Deportivo on November 21 followed a 6-1 win over Anaitasuna on November 10, and before that a 0-0 draw with Sevilla on November 6. A result at the Santiago Bernabeu would mark a step forward for a side sitting in mid-table.
Real Madrid leads the head-to-head with 9 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 21, 2026: Real Madrid 2-1 Alaves.
Real Madrid vs Alaves: Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid (4-1-4-1): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande; Kylian Mbappe.
Alaves (3-1-4-2): Antonio Sivera; Facundo Tenaglia, Ville Koski, Jonny Otto; Angel Hidalgo, Pablo Ibanez, Ander Guevara, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach; Lucas Boye, Toni Martinez.
What time is the Real Madrid vs Alaves match?
The Real Madrid vs Alaves match kicks off on Saturday, November 28, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM