Palmeiras face Estudiantes La Plata at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo for the 2026 Copa Libertadores Final. Both teams reached the final through penalty shootouts. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata: Match Summary Match Palmeiras vs. Estudiantes La Plata Tournament 2026 Copa Libertadores Final Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Live Stream Fubo

How to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata in the USA

The 2026 Copa Libertadores Final between Palmeiras and Estudiantes La Plata airs on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español in the USA.

Fans can also stream the match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Fubo.

Can I watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Palmeiras reached the final after a penalty shootout win over Fluminense on October 22, taking it 5-3 from the spot following a 0-1 loss in regulation. That result came after a 2-1 win over Fluminense on October 15. The club now has a chance to lift the Copa Libertadores trophy at Estadio Centenario.

Estudiantes La Plata advanced to the final on October 23 with a 3-2 penalty shootout win over Flamengo after a scoreless draw in regulation. A week earlier, on October 16, Estudiantes also drew 0-0 with Flamengo. The Argentine side will look to settle the final in normal time and avoid another shootout.

The match at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo decides the champion of the 2026 Copa Libertadores. Neither team plays as the home side, with the final staged at a neutral venue in Uruguay.

Advertisement

In their last 3 meetings, Palmeiras have won 1 and Estudiantes La Plata have won 2, with no draws. Their most recent meeting was on May 16, 1968: Estudiantes La Plata 2-0 Palmeiras.

Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata: Predicted Lineups

Palmeiras (3-4-2-1): Carlos Miguel; Murilo Murilo, Gustavo Gomez, Alexander Barboza; Jose Manuel Lopez, Agustin Giay, Marlon Freitas, Lucas Evangelista, Jhon Arias, Joaquin Piquerez; Vitor Roque.

Estudiantes La Plata (3-4-2-1): Fernando Muslera; Santiago Nunez, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Marcos Rojo; Tiago Palacios, Eros Nazareno Mancuso, Alexis Castro, Ezequiel Piovi, Joaquin Tobio Burgos, Gaston Benedetti Taffarel; Guido Carrillo.

Advertisement

What time is the Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata match?

The Palmeiras vs Estudiantes La Plata match kicks off on Saturday, November 28, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: