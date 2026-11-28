Manchester United host Brentford at Old Trafford in the 2026-27 Premier League. United sit 19th and Brentford are 6th as both teams look for a lift. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Match Summary Match Manchester United vs. Brentford Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT TV Channels NBCSN Live Stream Fubo, Peacock

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford in the USA

NBCSN carries the match on TV in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo and Peacock.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Brentford for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Manchester United vs Brentford for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester United sit 19th in the Premier League table and come into this match in poor form. They drew 2-2 with Sporting, lost 0-4 to Liverpool, and drew 4-4 with Villa in their last three outings, leaving them short of results at Old Trafford.

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Brentford, by contrast, sit sixth in the standings. A 4-0 win over Everton followed a 0-2 loss to Brighton, and before that they beat Forest 2-0, results that have kept them in the upper half of the table heading into this trip to Manchester.

Manchester United leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 27, 2026: Manchester United 2-1 Brentford.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Youri Tielemans, Matheus Cunha, Kobbie Mainoo; Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee, Patrick Dorgu.

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Brentford (4-2-3-1): Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Sepp Van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter; Yehor Yarmoliuk, Mikkel Damsgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Dango Ouattara, Callum Wilson, Jaidon Anthony.

What time is the Manchester United vs Brentford match?

The Manchester United vs Brentford match kicks off on Saturday, November 28, at 10:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 9:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:00 AM