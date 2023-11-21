Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to face each other again in 2024

The soccer community may get to see Lionel Messi play against Cristiano Ronaldo at least one more time. Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will face off next year in the Riyadh Season Cup, the organization announced on social media.

The highly anticipated game was dubbed as “The Last Dance,” since it could be the last time these superstars face each other on the field. While the date has yet to be confirmed, this friendly is expected to take place in early February.

Al-Hilal will also take part in the tournament, with friendlies both against Ronaldo’s team and Messi’s side. Neymar won’t take the field though, as he recently suffered a ruptured ACL and meniscus in his left knee. The team with the most points will win the trophy.

Messi, Ronaldo meet again in Riyadh

This will be the first time Messi plays Ronaldo with an Inter Miami uniform, but he already faced the Portuguese star in Saudi Arabia. In January 2023, the Argentine winger took part in a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh All-Stars, a team headlined by Ronaldo.

The game lived up to the expectations, as both teams put on a show in a nine-goal thriller. The French side got the upper hand with a 5-4 win, but Ronaldo still got to take the limelight as he scored a brace. Messi also got on the scoresheet, breaking the deadlock early in the match.

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Head-to-Head

Back in the day, Messi and Ronaldo used to face each other at least twice a year. But since the Portuguese left Real Madrid, they’ve only met a few times. Overall, they played 36 competitive games against each other.

The Argentine star was on the winning side on 16 occasions, recording 22 goals and 12 assists. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has celebrated 11 victories, with 21 goals and one assist.