Chivas and the San Jose Earthquakes are set to clash in a much-anticipated Matchday 1 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Fans across the USA are buzzing with excitement for this electrifying matchup, so be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options.

The Leagues Cup kicks off with high expectations for Chivas, a team aiming for a deep run to the grand final. Boasting a revamped roster, Chivas enter the tournament with confidence, eyeing the title currently held by Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami. Their strong start in Liga MX fuels their ambition to carry that momentum into their Leagues Cup opener.

Standing in their way are the San Jose Earthquakes, a team looking to turn their fortunes around after struggling in the MLS, where they currently sit at the bottom of the standings. Despite being labeled underdogs, the Earthquakes are determined to challenge the favored Mexican side and pull off an upset.

When will the Chivas vs San Jose Earthquakes match be played?

Chivas play against San Jose Earthquakes the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Saturday, July 27, with kickoff slated for 10:00 PM (ET).

San Jose Earthquakes Forward Preston Judd – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Chivas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs San Jose Earthquakes in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Chivas and San Jose Earthquakes, streaming live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.