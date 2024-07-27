FIFA has issued a severe sanction for violations of the rules of an Olympic champion team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

While FIFA does not organize soccer at the Olympic Games—hence the lack of federation crests on participating teams—the sport’s governing body remains the highest authority and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) often turns to it in certain cases.

FIFA recently stepped in to act against Canada for a spying incident during the competition, although it previously dismissed a complaint from Argentina regarding incidents in their match against Morocco.

Following a complaint from New Zealand, it was confirmed that Canada, the reigning Olympic champion in women’s soccer, engaged in espionage using drones. Despite New Zealand winning the match 2-1, the focus shifted to the penalties imposed by both the IOC and FIFA on the Canadian team.

FIFA’s statement and sanctions against Canada at the Olympic Games

FIFA issued an official statement, declaring that under specific articles of its regulations, it had the authority to intervene and sanction Canada. After evaluating the situation, FIFA imposed the following penalties on the team, the federation, and those involved in the spying incident against New Zealand:

Six-point deduction for the women’s team , representing the Canada Soccer Association in Group A of the women’s soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

, representing the Canada Soccer Association in Group A of the women’s soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. One-year suspension for Beverly Priestman, Joseph Lombardi, and Jasmine Mander from participating in any official football-related activities.

for and from participating in any official football-related activities. Fine of 200,000 Swiss francs imposed on the Canada Soccer Association.

Priestman, the head coach of Canada, had already resigned from her role before the match against New Zealand, taking responsibility for the actions of her coaching staff. Now Priestman, Lombardi, and Mander are banned from football for a year.

The Canada Soccer Association is expected to appeal the sanctions, but regardless, Canada’s chances of repeating their gold medal success from Tokyo have vanished with the six-point deduction for misconduct.