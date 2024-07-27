Brazil face off against Japan in a high-stakes Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising intense action that soccer fans won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for live updates, including kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.
As anticipated, Brazil faced a tough challenge against Nigeria but ultimately secured a crucial 1-0 victory in their World Cup group stage match. This hard-fought win is vital in a challenging group that features reigning world champions Spain, emphasizing the importance of every point earned.
Brazil now have an opportunity to clinch their qualification, but their next test won’t be easy. They will face a formidable Japan side, who are desperate for a win after a narrow 2-1 loss to Spain in their opener. Japan know that another defeat could spell disaster, making their pursuit of three points all the more intense.
Brazil vs Japan: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (July 29)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Japan: 12:00 AM (July 29)
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Brazil vs Japan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Japan: TBS, NHK BS 1, Fuji TV
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports