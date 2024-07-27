Brazil face Japan in the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Fans can catch all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action.

Brazil face off against Japan in a high-stakes Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising intense action that soccer fans won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for live updates, including kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

As anticipated, Brazil faced a tough challenge against Nigeria but ultimately secured a crucial 1-0 victory in their World Cup group stage match. This hard-fought win is vital in a challenging group that features reigning world champions Spain, emphasizing the importance of every point earned.

Brazil now have an opportunity to clinch their qualification, but their next test won’t be easy. They will face a formidable Japan side, who are desperate for a win after a narrow 2-1 loss to Spain in their opener. Japan know that another defeat could spell disaster, making their pursuit of three points all the more intense.

Brazil vs Japan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (July 29)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Japan: 12:00 AM (July 29)

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Brazil vs Japan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Japan: TBS, NHK BS 1, Fuji TV

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports