In a crucial Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, Mexico U20 takes on Panama U20. Find all the key details here, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available for fans in the USA.

Mexico U20 will face off against Panama U20 for the Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. USA soccer enthusiasts won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, with live updates on kickoff times and streaming options available to ensure every moment of the action is captured.

The highly anticipated clash in Group C of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship is set as Mexico and Panama, both boasting perfect records, face off in what many believe will determine the group leaders. With two wins each, these rivals were expected to dominate, and their showdown is poised to decide who claims the top spot and who settles for second place.

Mexico U20 enters as the favorites, backed by their historical dominance and strong performance. However, they cannot afford to underestimate a resilient Panama U20 squad that has matched them in goal difference, goals for, and goals against. With everything on the line, victory is the only path to securing the group’s top position, making this an unmissable encounter for fans.

When will the Mexico U20 vs Panama U20 match be played?

In Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, Mexico U20 are set to clash with Panama U20 this Saturday, July 27, at 10:00 PM (ET).

Mexico U20 vs Panama U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Panama U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying showdown at the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship as Mexico U20 face off against Panama U20, streaming live across the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also catch the action on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.