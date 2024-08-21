Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have one of their young stars on South American giant’s shortlist

Lionel Messi and Tata Martino’s aspirations of winning an MLS Cup could face another challenge as River Plate is reportedly eyeing one of Inter Miami’s top youth talents.

Despite Lionel Messi missing nearly 60% of Inter Miami’s games in 2024, the club has managed to remain at the top of the MLS standings. However, Messi’s absence has meant that others, such as Diego Gomez, Matias Rojas, Luis Suarez, Robert Taylor, and Jordi Alba, have had to step up.

Nevertheless, Tata Martino’s side has faced difficulties. Inter Miami was eliminated early from the Concacaf Champions Cup and was also knocked out of the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which Messi did not participate.

Adding to the complications, Diego Gomez is reportedly set for a transfer to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile, a report from Argentina indicates that Marcelo Gallardo is strongly considering Federico Redondo, who arrived at Inter Miami this season. Gallardo is contemplating both short-term and long-term plans for the holding midfielder.

Federico Redondo to River Plate?

Federico Redondo is said to be one of Gallardo’s top choices to fill the number 5 spot in midfield for Los Millonarios. Damian Iribarren has also reported that Gallardo is aware he may not secure Redondo in the current summer transfer window but could make a move in the winter.

Redondo joined Inter Miami from Argentinos Juniors in the winter and is regarded as one of the best young Argentine prospects. The 21-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, appearing in only 9 MLS matches but demonstrating his potential with 2 goals and 2 assists.

Federico Redondo with Inter Miami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far this season, Redondo has played 15 games for Inter Miami, with 2 goals and 2 assists. Purchased for over $7 million, Inter Miami will seek a substantial return on their investment. The two clubs have a history of successful dealings, particularly following Inter Miami’s loan of Leandro González Pírez to River Plate, where the former Atlanta United defender became one of the Argentine league’s top defenders.

see also Inter Miami: What does Lionel Messi"s team need to secure a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs?

River Plate has also been known to invest heavily in transfers within the Argentine and South American markets, having paid significant sums to various clubs across the continent.