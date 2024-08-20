Trending topics:
Soccer

Report: James Rodriguez close to joining three Argentina World Cup champions at an unexpected destination

James Rodriguez is close to returning to the Argentine league, according to reports out of Colombia and Argentina. It is an unexpected move for the Colombian, who was looking to return to Europe.

Report: James Rodriguez close to joining three Argentina World Cup champions at an unexpected destination
Report: James Rodriguez close to joining three Argentina World Cup champions at an unexpected destination

By Kelvin Loyola

Does James Rodriguez still have it? That is a question many soccer fans are asking themselves. The James Rodriguez of São Paulo certainly didn’t, but the James Rodriguez who was MVP of the Copa America most certainly still has a lot to offer.

It’s that James Rodriguez that Marcelo Gallardo is hoping will arrive at River Plate in Argentina, if reports out of Argentina and Colombia are correct. Adrián Magnoli of DirecTV is reporting that Gallardo has spoken to the former Real Madrid star and terms are being reached.

For Gallardo, it’s not the first time he has had to get the most out of aging superstars; he did so at Nacional with Álvaro Recoba, at River Plate with Pablo Aimar, and with Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

James Rodriguez to River Plate?

James Rodriguez is slated to arrive in Buenos Aires on Thursday to undergo a medical and sign with River Plate. The length of the contract has not been disclosed. It is important to remember that James Rodriguez earned his reputation in the Argentine league, having played three years at Banfield, where he scored 5 goals in 42 games and won an Apertura in 2009.

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez of Colombia

James Rodriguez would join three current World Cup winners on River Plate’s roster, which includes Franco Armani, Marcos Acuña, and Germán Pezzella.

Advertisement
River Plate joins PSG and Atletico Madrid in select group of clubs with World Cup winners

see also

River Plate joins PSG and Atletico Madrid in select group of clubs with World Cup winners

River Plate is currently in the Copa Libertadores and plays a massive fixture against Talleres de Córdoba in the round of 16. It is reported that if River Plate gets past Talleres, it would almost guarantee James’ arrival at the historic club.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Jake Paul gives reason why Lionel Messi is the GOAT
Soccer

Jake Paul gives reason why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick reveals the secret to success for the Steelers with QB Russell Wilson
NFL

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick reveals the secret to success for the Steelers with QB Russell Wilson

Inter Miami: What Lionel Messi's team needs to secure a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs?
Soccer

Inter Miami: What Lionel Messi's team needs to secure a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs?

Vikings want to be clear with Sam Darnold on replacing J.J. McCarthy
NFL

Vikings want to be clear with Sam Darnold on replacing J.J. McCarthy

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions