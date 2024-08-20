Report: James Rodriguez close to joining three Argentina World Cup champions at an unexpected destination

James Rodriguez is close to returning to the Argentine league, according to reports out of Colombia and Argentina. It is an unexpected move for the Colombian, who was looking to return to Europe.

Does James Rodriguez still have it? That is a question many soccer fans are asking themselves. The James Rodriguez of São Paulo certainly didn’t, but the James Rodriguez who was MVP of the Copa America most certainly still has a lot to offer.

It’s that James Rodriguez that Marcelo Gallardo is hoping will arrive at River Plate in Argentina, if reports out of Argentina and Colombia are correct. Adrián Magnoli of DirecTV is reporting that Gallardo has spoken to the former Real Madrid star and terms are being reached.

For Gallardo, it’s not the first time he has had to get the most out of aging superstars; he did so at Nacional with Álvaro Recoba, at River Plate with Pablo Aimar, and with Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

James Rodriguez to River Plate?

James Rodriguez is slated to arrive in Buenos Aires on Thursday to undergo a medical and sign with River Plate. The length of the contract has not been disclosed. It is important to remember that James Rodriguez earned his reputation in the Argentine league, having played three years at Banfield, where he scored 5 goals in 42 games and won an Apertura in 2009.

James Rodriguez of Colombia

James Rodriguez would join three current World Cup winners on River Plate’s roster, which includes Franco Armani, Marcos Acuña, and Germán Pezzella.

River Plate is currently in the Copa Libertadores and plays a massive fixture against Talleres de Córdoba in the round of 16. It is reported that if River Plate gets past Talleres, it would almost guarantee James’ arrival at the historic club.