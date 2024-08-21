Where to watch River Plate vs Talleres in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Trending topics:
River Plate host Talleres in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

River Plate are set to take on Talleres in the decisive second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16, and U.S. fans won’t want to miss a beat. With several streaming options available, you can catch every critical moment of this intense matchup—get all the information you need to tune in the USA right here.

[Watch River Plate vs Talleres live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a highly anticipated series, the first leg delivered on its promise of a tightly contested battle. Despite both teams putting forth maximum effort, and Talleres even demonstrating periods of dominance, it was River Plate who capitalized on their opportunities. Marcelo Gallardo‘s squad secured a crucial 1-0 victory, with Paulo Diaz finding the back of the net in the final minutes of the match.

As the action shifts to River Plate‘s home turf, they hold the advantage of a lead on the scoreboard and the comfort of playing in front of their own fans. However, Talleres showcased their resilience and determination, signaling that they won’t go down without a fight. This sets the stage for an intense and thrilling second leg, where Talleres will be eager to level the playing field.

When will the River Plate vs Talleres match be played?

River Plate face Talleres in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 this Wednesday, August 21. The high-stakes match is slated to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Talleres: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

Copa Libertadores 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

How to watch River Plate vs Talleres in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between River Plate and Talleres will be broadcast to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. Additionally, fans can tune in on Fanatiz USA or beIN SPORTS, giving multiple options to catch this match.

