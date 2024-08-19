Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: AI explains in which areas the Portuguese star is better

In this article we asked AI to show in detail in which areas Cristiano Ronaldo excels over Lionel Messi.

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as football’s greatest has fueled endless discussions among fans and analysts. While Messi is celebrated for his vision and playmaking, Ronaldo stands out in areas that often go overlooked but are equally vital to his legendary status.

Ronaldo’s career is defined by his exceptional athleticism, versatility, and a goal–scoring record that spans Europe’s top leagues. His physical dominance on the pitch, combined with his ability to adapt and excel in different environments, sets him apart as a unique force in football.

In this article we ask the AI to delve into the areas in which Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi, highlighting why many see him as the superior player in these aspects. Also to analyze his longevity and consistency, which have cemented his place in soccer history.

Physical fitness and athleticism

ChatGPT notes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s physical attributes are a significant part of what makes him one of the most formidable players in football history. Standing at 6’2” (1.87 meters) and maintaining an extraordinary level of fitness, Ronaldo is known for his strength, speed, and aerial ability.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates after scoring his first goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Juventus on December 18, 2019. Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

He has been clocked at speeds of up to 21.1 mph (34 km/h), making him one of the fastest players on the pitch. His incredible vertical leap, measured at 78 cm (30.7 inches), allows him to dominate in the air, scoring more than 140 headed goals throughout his career—one of the highest headers came at 2.93 meters (9.6 feet) against Sampdoria in 2019.

In contrast, Lionel Messi, standing at 5’7″ (1.70 meters), relies more on agility and balance, excelling in dribbling and close control but lacking the same physical presence, particularly in aerial duels.

Versatility

The AI states that Ronaldo’s versatility is unmatched, having succeeded in every major league he’s played in. He began his career in the Premier League with Manchester United, where he won three league titles and a Champions League. Moving to La Liga with Real Madrid, Ronaldo continued to shine, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances and winning two leagues and four more Champions League titles.

He then moved to Serie A with Juventus, where he added two more league titles to his resume and became the fastest player to reach 100 goals for the club, doing so in just 131 matches. In 2023, Ronaldo made a high-profile move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he has already made a significant impact.

While Messi’s success has predominantly been with Barcelona, where he broke numerous records and won countless titles, Ronaldo’s ability to adapt and dominate in different leagues around the world gives him an edge in versatility.

Finishing and goals

In terms of goal-scoring, ChatGPT believes that Ronaldo has consistently been one of the most prolific players in football history. As of 2024, Ronaldo has scored over 850 career goals for club and country, making him the highest goal-scorer in football history. He holds the record for the most goals in the UEFA Champions League, with 140 goals in 183 appearances.

Messi, while also an extraordinary goal-scorer, has a slightly lower tally with over 820 career goals. Ronaldo’s ability to score in a variety of ways demonstrates his complete mastery of the art of goal-scoring. Messi, known for his dribbling and precision, is slightly behind Ronaldo in this category, particularly when considering Ronaldo’s consistency in finding the back of the net across multiple teams and competitions.

Longevity and consistency

The AI considers that Ronaldo’s longevity and consistency are nothing short of remarkable. Even at the age of 39, he continues to perform at the highest level, defying the typical decline associated with aging athletes. Throughout his career, Ronaldo has maintained an extraordinary level of fitness and has avoided significant injuries, allowing him to play over 1,200 matches at the top level.

His goal-scoring record has remained consistently high across his career, with 20 or more goals in 17 consecutive seasons—a feat that is unprecedented in modern soccer. Ronaldo’s ability to maintain peak performance over such a long period underscores his position as one of the most enduring talents in soccer history.