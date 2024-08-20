Inter Miami: What Lionel Messi's team needs to secure a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs?

Lionel Messi's team Inter Miami is on the verge of securing its place in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs.

To qualify, Inter Miami has six possible scenarios. The simplest would be a win against Cincinnati, automatically guaranteeing their playoff spot. However, other options depend on the results of different teams in the Eastern Conference.

The competition for an MLS playoff spot is at an all-time high. Teams such as Atlanta United, Orlando City SC, Charlotte FC, and New England Revolution are also fighting to secure their place in the next phase of the tournament.

How could Inter Miami qualify for the playoffs?

Inter Miami’s qualification to the playoffs depends on the results of other MLS matches. In addition to their victory, combinations of defeats or draws of different teams.

Forward Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates his goal with midfielder Federico Redondo #55 and Diego Gomez #20 at the Inter Miami CF v Toronto FC: Round of 32 – Leagues Cup 2024 game at Chase Stadium on August 8, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

Victory against FC Cincinnati: The most direct way to secure qualification. Draw against FC Cincinnati and defeat or draw for Atlanta United: Inter Miami would depend on a negative result for the Georgia team. Draw against FC Cincinnati and defeat or draw Orlando City SC: Another favorable scenario for Messi’s team. Draw against FC Cincinnati and defeat or draw Charlotte FC: A third option to secure qualification. Draw against FC Cincinnati and defeat of New England Revolution: The Miami team could also qualify with this result. Toronto FC Loss or Draw: The only scenario in which Inter Miami would qualify regardless of their result.

Inter Miami is about to write a new page in its history. Qualifying for the playoffs would be a significant achievement for the team and its fans, especially considering Messi’s short time in MLS, although the Argentine star is doubtful due to injury.