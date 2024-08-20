Trending topics:
Soccer

Inter Miami: What Lionel Messi's team needs to secure a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs?

Lionel Messi's team Inter Miami is on the verge of securing its place in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after a play in the first half during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium.
© Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after a play in the first half during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium.

By Alexander Rosquez

Inter Miami CF is on the verge of securing its qualification to the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs. The team led by Lionel Messi is in a privileged position and could seal its passage this Saturday when it hosts FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium.

To qualify, Inter Miami has six possible scenarios. The simplest would be a win against Cincinnati, automatically guaranteeing their playoff spot. However, other options depend on the results of different teams in the Eastern Conference.

The competition for an MLS playoff spot is at an all-time high. Teams such as Atlanta United, Orlando City SC, Charlotte FC, and New England Revolution are also fighting to secure their place in the next phase of the tournament.

How could Inter Miami qualify for the playoffs?

Inter Miami’s qualification to the playoffs depends on the results of other MLS matches. In addition to their victory, combinations of defeats or draws of different teams.

Forward Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates his goal with midfielder Federico Redondo #55 and Diego Gomez #20 at the Inter Miami CF v Toronto FC: Round of 32 – Leagues Cup 2024 game at Chase Stadium on August 8, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

Forward Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates his goal with midfielder Federico Redondo #55 and Diego Gomez #20 at the Inter Miami CF v Toronto FC: Round of 32 – Leagues Cup 2024 game at Chase Stadium on August 8, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

  1. Victory against FC Cincinnati: The most direct way to secure qualification.
  2. Draw against FC Cincinnati and defeat or draw for Atlanta United: Inter Miami would depend on a negative result for the Georgia team.
  3. Draw against FC Cincinnati and defeat or draw Orlando City SC: Another favorable scenario for Messi’s team.
  4. Draw against FC Cincinnati and defeat or draw Charlotte FC: A third option to secure qualification.
  5. Draw against FC Cincinnati and defeat of New England Revolution: The Miami team could also qualify with this result.
  6. Toronto FC Loss or Draw: The only scenario in which Inter Miami would qualify regardless of their result.
Advertisement

Inter Miami is about to write a new page in its history. Qualifying for the playoffs would be a significant achievement for the team and its fans, especially considering Messi’s short time in MLS, although the Argentine star is doubtful due to injury.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Jake Paul gives reason why Lionel Messi is the GOAT
Soccer

Jake Paul gives reason why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick reveals the secret to success for the Steelers with QB Russell Wilson
NFL

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick reveals the secret to success for the Steelers with QB Russell Wilson

Vikings want to be clear with Sam Darnold on replacing J.J. McCarthy
NFL

Vikings want to be clear with Sam Darnold on replacing J.J. McCarthy

Jake Paul excludes two Mexican legends from his boxing Mount Rushmore.
Boxing

Jake Paul excludes two Mexican legends from his boxing Mount Rushmore.

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions