Sean Payton made a huge announcement three weeks before the start of the 2024 season with Denver Broncos.

Sean Payton has decided to start a very costly rebuilding process with the Denver Broncos. Although Russell Wilson will represent an $85 million hit in dead money during the next two seasons, the head coach showed him the exit door and put his faith in rookie Bo Nix.

Nix was a sensational prospect with Oregon in college football, but fell behind other big names in the Draft such as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or Michael Penix Jr.

Wilson’s departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers was one of the most controversial topics in the NFL, but, Payton never doubted. Now, the Super Bowl champion coach made another big decision to prove it.

Will Bo Nix be the starting quarterback for Denver Broncos?

Yes. After two solid performances in the preseason, Sean Payton just named Bo Nix as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“He has been outstanding. Obviously there is a ton of room for growth and a lot of things he needs to work on. But there is a maturity level with him.”

Nix won the race over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. In fact, no rookie had been named starter for the beginning of a season with the Broncos since John Elway got the notch four decades ago.

“Obviously, that’s great to share with such a great player as John Elway. You just want to go out there and get the first win, ultimately compete at a high level and give your team the best chance to win.”