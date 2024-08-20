Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has had enough of CeeDee Lamb's attitude and has sent him a strong message about his potential contract extension.

The Dallas Cowboys face a crucial decision regarding the future of CeeDee Lamb. Following the wideout’s holdout, team owner Jerry Jones has issued a final statement on the possibility of a new contract for Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb is undeniably one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL today. Since joining the team in 2020, he has significantly bolstered the Cowboys’ offense, forming an impressive partnership with Dak Prescott.

However, Lamb’s future in Dallas seems uncertain. The wide receiver is seeking a lucrative contract extension, but it appears the Cowboys are hesitant to meet his demands.

Jerry Jones clears the air on CeeDee Lamb’s holdout

Tension has been building around the Cowboys in recent weeks. Several players are seeking contract extensions from the NFC East team, with CeeDee Lamb being one of the star players still awaiting a new deal.

According to reports, Lamb is aiming to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. While the Cowboys are keen on retaining him, they also need to address the contract situations of other key players, making it difficult to meet all of Lamb’s demands.

Throughout the summer, both sides have engaged in talks for an extension, but no agreement has been reached. Now, Jerry Jones has issued a final statement on the matter, urging Lamb to end his holdout and accept the offer the team has put forward.

“I don’t mean that to be insensitive to our fans or to CeeDee, but we’re in good shape there and we are having promising talks,” Jones said, via ESPN. “You say, ‘Well, why do you keep talking? Why don’t you do something?’ Again, as in anything, it takes both of you there at the same time. But I believe it’s got the proper amount of everything — emphasis, importance — for everybody involved here, and we’ll see how it goes.

“And when I say that, it doesn’t sound too promising. The facts are that I believe we’ll come together. I don’t want to speak for him. That’s what I’m trying not to do. But we wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”

What is CeeDee Lamb’s market value?

CeeDee Lamb was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie contract was a four-year deal worth $14 million, fully guaranteed, with a signing bonus of $7.7 million.

Now, Lamb is aiming to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. According to Spotrac, he could potentially sign a contract that would pay him $34 million per year, just $1 million less annually than Justin Jefferson.

