Trending topics:
Tennis

Rafael Nadal chooses the greatest tennis player in history among Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and himself

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, the all-time leader in Roland Garros titles picked the best player among Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and himself.

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesRafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany

By Gianni Taina

According to the ATP rankings, Jannik Sinner currently holds the title of world No. 1. However, even the Italian acknowledges that when it comes to historical significance, he trails behind the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. These two, along with Roger Federer, have dominated the conversation around the GOAT debate.

Each player has their unique accomplishments, but Djokovic seems to have made a compelling case, especially after securing the Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games—one of the few accolades that had eluded him. In a recent interview, Nadal decisively ended the GOAT debate, offering his own pick.

Speaking on the Spanish program ‘El Objetivo,’ Nadal did not hesitate to name Novak Djokovic as the best player in history. “I would say Djokovic is the greatest of all time. The numbers say so, and to me, he is the best,” the Spaniard stated. It’s worth noting that Djokovic has surpassed both Nadal and Federer in Grand Slam titles, with 24 to his name, and recently clinched his first Olympic gold in Paris.

Nadal also commented on Djokovic’s temperament, saying, “When I see someone with so much success get so angry, I don’t like it. However, I think the image he projects is worse than what he truly is. He’s a good person with his flaws. His frustration lasts as long as it takes to break a racket. After that, he’s ready to play at 100% again.” Nadal concluded, “He’s the best I’ve seen. He’s had the better physicality, and that counts.”

Winner Novak Djokovic is congratulated by Rafael Nadal after the Men’s Singles second round match of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Winner Novak Djokovic is congratulated by Rafael Nadal after the Men’s Singles second round match of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nadal reflects on his rivalry with Federer

For many years, the most anticipated match in tennis was Nadal versus Federer, a clash of styles that often defined the biggest tournaments. Reflecting on this period, Nadal said, “We pushed each other to new heights. We also took a lot from each other. We achieved a level of self-demand that is hard to replicate because we knew we couldn’t afford to fail. That competition pushed us to the limit.” He added, “I wouldn’t call him a friend, but he’s someone I have a deep familiarity with, and we share a great relationship.”

Advertisement
Novak Djokovic: How many players have won the career Golden Slam in tennis?

see also

Novak Djokovic: How many players have won the career Golden Slam in tennis?

Grand Slam record

  • Novak Djokovic: 24
  • Rafael Nadal: 22
  • Roger Federer: 20
  • Pete Sampras: 14
  • Roy Emerson: 12
  • Rod Laver: 11
  • Bjorn Borg: 11
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Dennis Schroder calls out Kevin Durant for viral post after Olympic win
NBA

NBA News: Dennis Schroder calls out Kevin Durant for viral post after Olympic win

Bill Belichick has crucial advice for Sean Payton on how to handle Broncos' QB situation
NFL

Bill Belichick has crucial advice for Sean Payton on how to handle Broncos' QB situation

Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe surprisingly gets big request denied by Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer

Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe surprisingly gets big request denied by Carlo Ancelotti

NFL News: Bill Belichick has a big warning for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick has a big warning for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions