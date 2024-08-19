Rafael Nadal chooses the greatest tennis player in history among Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and himself

According to the ATP rankings, Jannik Sinner currently holds the title of world No. 1. However, even the Italian acknowledges that when it comes to historical significance, he trails behind the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. These two, along with Roger Federer, have dominated the conversation around the GOAT debate.

Each player has their unique accomplishments, but Djokovic seems to have made a compelling case, especially after securing the Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games—one of the few accolades that had eluded him. In a recent interview, Nadal decisively ended the GOAT debate, offering his own pick.

Speaking on the Spanish program ‘El Objetivo,’ Nadal did not hesitate to name Novak Djokovic as the best player in history. “I would say Djokovic is the greatest of all time. The numbers say so, and to me, he is the best,” the Spaniard stated. It’s worth noting that Djokovic has surpassed both Nadal and Federer in Grand Slam titles, with 24 to his name, and recently clinched his first Olympic gold in Paris.

Nadal also commented on Djokovic’s temperament, saying, “When I see someone with so much success get so angry, I don’t like it. However, I think the image he projects is worse than what he truly is. He’s a good person with his flaws. His frustration lasts as long as it takes to break a racket. After that, he’s ready to play at 100% again.” Nadal concluded, “He’s the best I’ve seen. He’s had the better physicality, and that counts.”

Winner Novak Djokovic is congratulated by Rafael Nadal after the Men’s Singles second round match of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nadal reflects on his rivalry with Federer

For many years, the most anticipated match in tennis was Nadal versus Federer, a clash of styles that often defined the biggest tournaments. Reflecting on this period, Nadal said, “We pushed each other to new heights. We also took a lot from each other. We achieved a level of self-demand that is hard to replicate because we knew we couldn’t afford to fail. That competition pushed us to the limit.” He added, “I wouldn’t call him a friend, but he’s someone I have a deep familiarity with, and we share a great relationship.”

