Trending topics:
Soccer

Where to watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras and Botafogo clash in the decisive second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here's all the key information on how and where to watch or stream the game live in the USA.

Marlon Freitas of Botafogo
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireMarlon Freitas of Botafogo

By Leonardo Herrera

Palmeiras and Botafogo are set for a high-stakes showdown in the decisive second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Fans looking to catch every moment of this pivotal clash have a variety of streaming options available. Find out how to watch all the action in the USA here.

[Watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In one of the standout matchups of the Round of 16, Botafogo and Palmeiras are set to clash in the decisive second leg, with the promise of a thrilling conclusion. Botafogo enters with a slight edge after securing a 2-1 victory in the first leg, but they are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

Palmeiras, a powerhouse in South American soccer with years of experience in high-stakes matches, will have the advantage of playing on their home turf. With both teams poised for a heated battle, the stage is set for an electrifying finish to this highly anticipated series.

When will the Palmeiras vs Botafogo match be played?

The second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16 kicks off this Wednesday, August 21, as Palmeiras take on Botafogo. The match is set to start at 8:30 PM (ET).

Flaco Lopez of Palmeiras – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Flaco Lopez of Palmeiras – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Palmeiras vs Botafogo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

Copa Libertadores 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

see also

Copa Libertadores 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

How to watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between Palmeiras and Botafogo will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo, which is offering a free trial. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, Tubi.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jerry Jones shuts down another quarterback controversy with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones shuts down another quarterback controversy with Dallas Cowboys

Anthony Richardson gets brutally slammed by several Bengals players
NFL

Anthony Richardson gets brutally slammed by several Bengals players

NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel takes strong stance on Tua's criticism of Brian Flores
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel takes strong stance on Tua's criticism of Brian Flores

Where to watch LAFC vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Where to watch LAFC vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions