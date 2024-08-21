Where to watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras and Botafogo clash in the decisive second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here's all the key information on how and where to watch or stream the game live in the USA.

Palmeiras and Botafogo are set for a high-stakes showdown in the decisive second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Fans looking to catch every moment of this pivotal clash have a variety of streaming options available. Find out how to watch all the action in the USA here.

In one of the standout matchups of the Round of 16, Botafogo and Palmeiras are set to clash in the decisive second leg, with the promise of a thrilling conclusion. Botafogo enters with a slight edge after securing a 2-1 victory in the first leg, but they are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

Palmeiras, a powerhouse in South American soccer with years of experience in high-stakes matches, will have the advantage of playing on their home turf. With both teams poised for a heated battle, the stage is set for an electrifying finish to this highly anticipated series.

When will the Palmeiras vs Botafogo match be played?

The second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16 kicks off this Wednesday, August 21, as Palmeiras take on Botafogo. The match is set to start at 8:30 PM (ET).

Flaco Lopez of Palmeiras – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Palmeiras vs Botafogo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between Palmeiras and Botafogo will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo, which is offering a free trial. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, Tubi.

