Lakers News: Anthony Davis gets real on what LeBron James and him need to win a championship

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis recently shared his thoughts on what it will take for him and LeBron James to capture another NBA championship.

As the 2024-25 NBA season takes shape, anticipation is building. The Summer League has wrapped up, and Team USAsecured its fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics. Now, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are focused on replicating that success with the Lakers.

Since LeBron joined Davis in Los Angeles, the duo has only managed to secure one championship, back in the 2019-2020 season. Last season, the Lakers barely made it into the playoffs, only to be eliminated in the first round by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Despite the front office’s efforts to build a solid team around their two superstars, the Lakers have struggled to reach the finals again. Davis recently shed light on what he and LeBron need from their teammates to get back to championship contention.

Davis’s call for accountability

Anthony Davis emphasized that accountability will be crucial for the Lakers if they want to win another title. In an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Davis stated, “The goal at the end of the day is still to win championships. You can’t skip steps. The first step is we’re going to hold guys accountable. We’re going to show up to work, and if something goes wrong, we’re gonna hold guys accountable, and then from there, we’ll figure it out.”

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With this statement, Davis is beginning to show leadership qualities, recognizing that this could be LeBron James’s final season in the NBA. The Lakers will eventually need a new leader, and it seems Davis is ready to step into that role.

