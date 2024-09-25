Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s teammate sets the record straight on his vital role at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s return to Inter Miami has sparked discussion about his form, but teammate David Ruiz emphasizes the Argentine star’s crucial role on the team.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Vincent Carchietta/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

By Natalia Lobo

Lionel Messi’s comeback at Inter Miami has been bittersweet. The Argentine initially made a strong return, scoring a brace and providing an assist in a win over Philadelphia, but struggled to make an impact in subsequent draws against Atlanta and New York City. While his form has sparked debate, teammate David Ruiz has no doubts about Messi’s importance to the team.

“He just got back from injury, he’s recovering gradually, but without him, we still try to give our best. With him, of course, it’s different—we know we have to get him the ball, and he gets everyone involved,” Ruiz told the media when discussing the difference in Inter Miami’s play with and without Messi. “When he’s not there, we all have to step up and contribute to get results,” he added.

This season, Messi has played in just 15 matches, but he’s racked up 14 goals and 15 assists. Despite missing nearly half of the games, he’s second only to Luis Suarez in goals (17) and leads the team in assists.

Inter Miami are just four games away from wrapping up the 2024 MLS regular season, and they are already qualified for the upcoming playoffs. With 64 points in 30 matches, Inter Miami sit atop the MLS standings and are on their way to claim their first Supporters’ Shield.

David Ruiz celebrates

David Ruiz of Inter Miami (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After the match against Philadelphia, Messi, who had not played since July 14 in the Copa America, opened about the team’s chances to clinch the coveted trophy. “As we said at the beginning, we know the squad we have, and the title is our goal. We’re realistic and take responsibility for it,he said.

Inter Miami’s journey to the Supporters Shield

During Miami’s final stretch of the season, they will face Charlotte, Columbus Crew, Toronto and New England. Los Angeles Galaxy (58 points), Cincinnati and Columbus (56) are all ready to capitalize on any slip-ups by Gerardo Martino’s squad.

We’re taking it one game at a time, trying to win every match and get as many points as we can to make history. It would be something special for the club, given we haven’t been around for long,” Ruiz said about Miami’s high pressure schedule.

Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

