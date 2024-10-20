Lionel Messi could surpass Ronaldo in another feat at FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami

With Inter Miami officially confirmed to play in the FIFA Club World Cup, Lionel Messi has the chance to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in yet another record.

Following Inter Miami’s 6-2 victory, highlighted by a hat trick from Lionel Messi, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that the Herons will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup as the host team. This tournament presents Messi with an opportunity to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in another notable achievement.

Ronaldo currently holds eight appearances in the FIFA Club World Cup—six with Real Madrid and two with Manchester United—accumulating seven goals and three assists. However, this year, the Portuguese star won’t be able to extend his tally, as Al Nassr did not qualify for the competition.

Meanwhile, Messi has played five Club World Cup matches, all with Barcelona, and has tallied five goals and one assist. With his participation this year with Inter Miami, Messi has the potential to not only improve his stats but also surpass Ronaldo’s record.

Messi eyes fourth Club World Cup title

Messi is set to return to the Club World Cup for the first time since 2015. While this year’s edition will introduce a new 32-team format, the Argentine icon hasn’t featured in the tournament since his club success at the continental level slowed.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Santos and Barcelona. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Messi previously appeared in the competition three times, all with Barcelona, after winning the UEFA Champions League on three occasions. In all three Club World Cup appearances (2009, 2011, and 2015), Messi lifted the trophy and scored in every edition.

Confirmed clubs for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

CONMEBOL: Palmeiras (BRA), Flamengo (BRA), Fluminense (BRA), River Plate (ARG), Boca Juniors (ARG), and the 2024 Copa Libertadores champion.

Palmeiras (BRA), Flamengo (BRA), Fluminense (BRA), River Plate (ARG), Boca Juniors (ARG), and the 2024 Copa Libertadores champion. UEFA: Chelsea (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Bayern Munich (GER), PSG (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Porto (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), Atlético Madrid (SPA), Benfica (POR), Juventus (ITA), Red Bull Salzburg (AUT).

Chelsea (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Bayern Munich (GER), PSG (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Porto (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), Atlético Madrid (SPA), Benfica (POR), Juventus (ITA), Red Bull Salzburg (AUT). CAF – Africa: Al Ahly (EGY), Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Esperance de Tunis (TUN), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA).

Al Ahly (EGY), Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Esperance de Tunis (TUN), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA). AFC – Asia: Al Hilal (KSA), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Al Ain (UAE), Ulsan Hyundai (KOR).

Al Hilal (KSA), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Al Ain (UAE), Ulsan Hyundai (KOR). CONCACAF: Monterrey (MEX), León (MEX), Pachuca (MEX), Inter Miami (USA) Seattle Sounders (USA).

Monterrey (MEX), León (MEX), Pachuca (MEX), (USA) Seattle Sounders (USA). OFC – Oceania: Auckland City (NZL).