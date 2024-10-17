Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who is the highest-paid soccer player in the world?

Forbes magazine has just released its ranking of the top ten highest-paid soccer players in the world, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leading the pack. Other global stars such as Neymar, Vinicius Jr., and Kylian Mbappé also feature prominently on the list.

Time may pass, but some things never change. Despite being on the verge of turning 40 and nearing the end of their illustrious careers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to dominate the global soccer landscape. They not only captivate fans and set new records week after week, but they also maintain their positions at the pinnacle of the world’s highest-paid soccer players.

This year’s ranking, compiled by financial publication Forbes, highlights these enduring legends, based on their combined earnings from salaries and commercial deals secured through their respective clubs.

At the top of the list is Cristiano Ronaldo, holding the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year. The Al-Nassr forward brought in a staggering $285 million in 2024, the highest figure ever recorded in Forbes’ 35-year history of tracking player earnings. Of this total, $220 million comes from his salary at the Saudi Arabian club, with the remaining $65 million generated through his off-field ventures.

Lionel Messi follows in second place with earnings of $135 million, which is less than half of Ronaldo’s total. However, a key detail stands out: while Messi’s MLS salary is significantly lower than Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League paycheck ($60 million vs. $220 million), the Argentine surpasses Ronaldo in non-salary income, earning $75 million compared to Ronaldo’s $65 million from endorsements and other ventures.

Who rounds out the top ten?

Notably, Messi is the only player in the top ten who does not ply his trade in Europe or Saudi Arabia. Neymar Jr. takes third place with $110 million, thanks to his lucrative contract with Al-Hilal. Also making the list from the Saudi Pro League are Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad and Sadio Mane from Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF dribbles the ball during a game against Toronto FC at BMO Field on October 5, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The remaining spots are filled by stars from European teams: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, and Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

The exponential growth of soccer salaries

In recent years, Forbes has reported unprecedented earnings for soccer players. In 2022, Kylian Mbappé, then still with Paris Saint-Germain, set a new record with $128 million in earnings.

However, the biggest leap occurred last year when Saudi Arabia’s Pro League entered the fray for soccer supremacy by offering massive salaries to lure top players from Europe. This shift was reflected in Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings, as he became the highest-paid player in the world with $260 million in 2023, more than doubling the previous record set by Mbappé, and reshaping the landscape of global soccer.

