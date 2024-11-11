NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes leaves door open on return to Chiefs

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could reunite with another Super Bowl champion as the Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with multiple injuries in the 2024 NFL season.

Injuries haven’t prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from getting off to a perfect start to the 2024 NFL season, but they could prove costly in the long run. Let’s keep in mind that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a bigger goal in sight, which is to make it all the way to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

And it looks like the Chiefs might need to make a move as another player got hurt. In Sunday’s dramatic win over the Denver Broncos, left tackle Wanya Morris had to leave the game with an apparent knee injury.

The fans immediately switched their attention to free agent Donovan Smith, who won Super Bowl LVIII in his lone year in Kansas City last season. Before that, the veteran tackle spent eight years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he celebrated Super Bowl LV against Mahomes and Reid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Penn State product fueled the comeback rumors with a cryptic post on social media. Smith, 31, appeared to leave the door open on a reunion with the Chiefs by replying to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from former Chiefs’ offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who asked whether Smith is still available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Smith’s answer is not entirely clear, he’s left Chiefs fans wondering. The 34th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is available, so a phone call from general manager Brett Veach is all it could take for him to provide Reid with more protection for Mahomes.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: When was the last time Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs lost a game?

Reuniting with Smith would make sense for Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs

The true extent of Morris’ injury remains unclear, but the second-year tackle has been battling with this issue for a while know. Morris first suffered a bone bruise during training camp, before hurting his knee in the final preseason game.

see also NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid sends clear message to key assistants Matt Nagy, Steve Spagnuolo

That saw Morris spend two weeks on the sidelines, but Week 5 also saw him hurt his knee before the Week 10 setback forced him to miss two quarters. And since rookie Kinsgley Suamataia has struggled in the 2024 NFL season, it would make sense if the Chiefs consider bringing Smith back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Matt Nagy reveals the plan Andy Reid, Chiefs have to protect Patrick Mahomes

Suamataia, 21, was selected 63rd overall by the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered the season as starter, but poor performances forced Reid to bench him after only two weeks. Morris played a bit better, but the Chiefs still had problems at left tackle this year. Smith is out there and knows the system, so it wouldn’t be strange if Kansas City at least considers this reunion to protect Mahomes’ blindside.