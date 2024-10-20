Trending topics:
With hat-trick for Inter Miami, Messi repeats impressive feat Ronaldo has yet to achieve

Lionel Messi changed the game for Inter Miami against New England Revolution, scoring a hat-trick coming off the bench, and repeating a feat Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't achieved yet.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
By Dante Gonzalez

Another wonderful night.” That’s how Lionel Messi named Inter Miami’s match against New England Revolution on his social media after delivering a masterclass performance, capped by a hat-trick. With Saturday’s display, Messi achieved a feat that Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to accomplish in his storied career.

Messi scoring hat-tricks is far from unusual for the soccer icon—just four days ago, he notched three goals in Argentina’s match against Bolivia. However, what made this performance particularly remarkable was how he achieved it: Messi didn’t start the game in Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino’s lineup.

Entering the match as a substitute in the 57th minute for Julian Gressel, Messi scored his hat-trick within just 31 minutes. This marked the second time in his career that he has recorded a hat-trick as a substitute. The first instance came during the 2016 Copa América group stage when he replaced Augusto Fernandez and netted three goals in just 29 minutes against Panama.

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 66 hat-tricks throughout his illustrious career, but none of them have come as a substitute—something Messi has now done twice. While Ronaldo is typically a starter for his teams, reducing his chances to match Messi’s feat, he still has opportunities to achieve it while coming off the bench for Portugal.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick feat Messi has yet to achieve

On the other hand, Ronaldo achieved a unique milestone earlier this year, one that only one other player has matched—and it’s not Messi. The Portuguese star completed a hat-trick where all three goals were scored from outside the box: two from free kicks and one from open play.

Ronaldo accomplished this during Al Nassr’s dominant 8-0 victory over Abha in Matchday 26 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. He sealed the hat-trick within the first 42 minutes, securing a decisive win for his team.

While Messi has an impressive 22 goals from outside the box across his career (between free kicks and open play), he has yet to score three such goals in a single match.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

