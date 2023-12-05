Lionel Messi practically had no time to rest since the summer of 2022, but he’s already preparing for next year. Nearly a month away from the start of Inter Miami‘s preseason, the Argentine star was seen working out with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo under the guidance of her personal trainer, Bret Contreras.

Based in Miami and holder of PhD and CSCS, Contreras has forged a reputation for designing workout rutines that enhance the gluteus size and strength. He brands himself as the ‘Glute Guy’ on Instagram, where he also promotes his glute sculpting program called ‘Booty by Bret,’ which has its own website.

His portfolio of clients reportedly include Antonela and Elena Galera, spouse of Sergio Busquets. With his club still in the offseason, Messi has recently hit Contreras’ ‘Glute Lab’ but for a different workout.

On her Instagram story posted on Monday morning, Antonela captured his husband doing pull-ups wearing a dip belt with a weight in between his legs. “Chin ups,” she wrote, tagging both Leo and Contreras.

A challenging 2024 for Messi, Miami

Messi’s huge impact off the field since he moved to South Florida wasn’t exactly a surprise, as he’s without any doubt the best player to set foot in the US. But he also managed to leave his mark on the field.

The 8th Ballon d’Or winner led the franchise to its first ever success at the 2023 Leagues Cup, which gave the Herons access to more competitions in 2024. Next year, Inter Miami will compete in the Concachampions and Copa Interamericana.

But of course, the MLS season will also mean a huge challenge for Messi and company, as the club failed to make the playoffs in 2023. Therefore, the Argentine star aims to go further in the next campaign.

“Like I said at the beginning, I never doubted that we were going to enjoy our time here, and now I have no doubt that next year is going to be even better,” Messi said before his team’s last game in 2023, a friendly against New York City. “We are going to keep enjoying, keep winning titles and I hope you can support us like you have since I arrived. It has been amazing and next year we have important tournaments to face together.“

Messi could get more help

While Inter Miami already surrounded Messi with big names like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the front office is expected to get even more help for the No. 10 in 2024.

Luis Suarez runs out of contract at Gremio, and all signs point to the Uruguayan star reuniting with Messi in Miami. The 36-year-old is a close friend of Leo, and this could be the perfect opportunity to spend their sunset years together.