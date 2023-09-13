Lionel Messi is in for a big stretch of games in the next 22 days

Lionel Messi sat out playing against Bolivia in Conmebol World Cup qualifying, the defending world champions did not need him as they made short work of the hosts 3-0. Messi, who played in Argentina’s opening match against Ecuador, scored a sensational free kick to win the match but looked fatigued.

In fact, prior to his games with Argentina, the 36-year-old was slowing down after his electric start to his Inter Miami career in the League’s Cup. Messi did provide 2 assists in his team’s 3-1 win over MLS champions LAFC.

Messi was the only player from the Argentine national team to leave the group following the win against Bolivia in La Paz. Messi flew on a private jet to Fort Lauderdale where he is expected to play against Atlanta United in MLS action on Saturday.

Next batch of games for Messi

Lionel Messi is slated to play a hectic schedule on his way to what could be the road to the MLS playoffs. Messi should play in 7 games in the next 22 days, but his availability will be checked by the Inter Miami staff once the Argentine returns to training as reported by Diario Ole in Argentina.

In the next batch of games Messi is expected to at least come off the bench against Atlanta United, then comes a home match against Toronto FC, a rivalry game away from home against Orlando City, the US Open Cup final at home against the Houston Dynamo, and a game against NYCFC to close out September.

To start October, it’s on the road against the Chicago Fire and at home against Cincinnati before hopping on a plane to partake in Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifying matches, all of this without a preseason, both Argentina and Inter Miami will have to watch carefully to not force their biggest star.