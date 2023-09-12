The wait will be over soon. France Football has revealed the 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland expected to make the final cut before the winner is announced.

The Argentine star didn’t have a great year with PSG, but he did have a memorable performance at Qatar 2022, leading Argentina to their third World Cup title.

Haaland, on the other hand, shone in his first season in England by helping Manchester City win the treble. Even so, even Norway coach Stale Solbakken believes the World Cup will give Messi the edge.

Norway coach thinks Messi, not Haaland, will win 2023 Ballon d’Or

“It’s probably between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling,” Solbakken said, via the Manchester Evening News. “And then there are some outsiders under there. If you ask who I think will win, I think Messi will win because of the World Cup. There is always an emphasis on this year with the World Cup. Mbappé was there too.“

However, he clarified that his striker at the national team still made a case to be in contention: “Then Erling has top scorer titles, he has broken records and all the ‘player of the year’ titles in England, plus he won the most prestigious club tournament. He also stands strong.”

Who are the 2023 Ballon d’Or nominees?

Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig / Manchester City) Andre Onana (Inter Milan / Manchester United) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid / Al-Ittihad) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt / PSG) Jude Bellingham (Dortmund / Real Madrid) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) Yassine Bounou (Sevilla / Al-Hilal) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Kim Min-Jae (Napoli / Bayern Munich) Luka Modric (Real Madrid) Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) Victor Osimhen (Napoli) Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City / Barcelona) Rodri (Manchester City) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Harry Kane (Tottenham / Bayern Munich) Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Lionel Messi (PSG / Inter Miami)

How many times has Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or on seven occasions (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021).