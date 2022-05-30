In an interview with TyC Sports and in preparation for the 2022 Finalissima against Italy, Messi spoke about the Bayern Munich striker's comments about being snubbed for the Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi sat down with TyC Sports in Spain in a one hour interview to discuss his time with PSG, Champions League, the World Cup and now all the hoopla about last season’s Ballon d'Or. Many pundits including Bayern Munich strikerRobert Lewandowski felt the award was a “gimme” award for the Argentine superstar.

Robert Lewandowski had a sensational season with Bayern and with his national team Poland but Messi despite playing on a limbering Barcelona side still managed 38 goals in 47 matches in a season to forget for the Catalan club while winning the Copa America against Brazil for Argentina.

Now Messi did not hold back on Lewandowski’s comments and shrugged off outside opinions of his Ballon d'Or win and also gave an insight on who he thinks will win this year’s award.

Messi on Robert Lewandowski’s Ballon d'Or comments

In one of the few moments Messi left his diplomatic coat at the door the 34-year-old Argentine stated, "Everyone says what they want and obviously he can express himself and say what he feels. I honestly don't share what he said but I didn't give it much importance either. That's it, he can say what he wants, I don’t care.”

Messi also mentioned his victory speech where he mentioned the Polish striker, “my comments came from the heart, and I truly felt that way.”

When it comes to this season’s award the Argentine put his eggs in one basket, Karim Benzema. "I think there are no doubts, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being essential from the last 16 onwards in all the games. I think there are no doubts this year".

When it came to his teammate Kylian Mbappé, Messi addressed whether UEFA or Conmebol World Cup qualifying is harder, “I did not see what he said, a lot of times we speak with the boys in Spain about how difficult qualification (in South America) is. It would be hard for them (Europeans) to play there if they had too” in reference to Mbappe’s comments that qualification in UEFA is harder than South America.