Argentine superstar Lionel Messi made a stellar move to PSG in the summer following a shocking departure from Barcelona. Here, find out what's the reported salary he signed on his contract with the Ligue 1 side.

A few months ago, no one was expecting Barcelona to part ways with Lionel Messi. In a shocking turn of events, Leo signed for PSG as a free agent to join an incredibly mighty squad. It was probably the biggest bargain of all time, as Paris Saint-Germain only needed to take care of his contract.

The 34-year-old is still widely considered the world's best player and his market value is impressive for a player of his age. He may have had a slow start to life in the Ligue 1, but Messi still catches everyone's eye whenever he suits up for PSG.

Having landed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma also for free, Messi's arrival was just the icing on the cake for a perfect transfer window. No one could have ever imagined any team getting Messi for free, but PSG have done it, although they have to afford his expensive salary.

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG

Even though there was no official information about how much he would get paid in Paris, reports from France have provided figures. According to L'Equipe, Lionel Messi would earn around $47 million gross per year, while Le Parisien have also said his salary would be between $41 million and $47 million.

After taxes, his annual wage (considering the $47 m figure) would be reduced to $41 million, making him one of the top earners at Paris Saint-Germain alongside his close friend Neymar.

How much does Lionel Messi make a week?

Considering the reported $41 million salary, Messi would be earning around $3.5 million monthly. That would make it almost $860,000 a week. If we talk on a daily basis, it would be $123,000 a day, or nearly $5,125 per hour, or $85 per minute, or $1.41 per second.

It's no secret that Leo Messi is one of the greatest players of all time, and therefore, even at 34, he is still worthy of these mind-blowing figures. So, after all, he is reportedly still being paid accordingly and now he is expected to help PSG in their quest for a coveted Champions League title.