Lionel Messi and Inter Miami could be getting some much-needed defensive help, in the form of current on loan defender Leandro González Pírez. LGP as he is known is on loan at River Plate in Argentina where he has become one of the main defensive pieces of the Argentine champions.

It was mentioned during River Plate’s 2-1 win over Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, where Pírez was the starting central defender, that Tata Martino’s side was in talks with the defender for his eventual return.



Pírez’s transfer situation at River Plate has fluctuated in his two year stay, the Argentine club has paid a loan fee but in October was in talks to keep the player after two years, now things seem to be changing.



Situation of González Pirez



River Plate has paid Inter Miami an estimated $1.8 million in loan fees for the last two years, it was reported by TyC Sports in October that River Plate had to affect a buy clause listed at $300,000.



Inter Miami’s shaky defense and the fact that Leandro González Pírez has become a standout defender at River Plate made the Inter Miami brass test the waters and it seems that LGP is interested in returning to MLS and working again with Tata Martino at Inter Miami after enjoying a successful three seasons at Atlanta United, two under Martino.



Leandro González Pírez current form



Since leaving MLS and returning to River Plate, Leandro González Pírez had a tough spell under Marcelo Gallardo, but now under Martín Demichelis the defender jumped up the pecking order and is a lock starter for the team, winning an Argentine League in 2023.



Pírez has beaten out Ramiro Funes Mori, Jonatan Maidana, and Uruguay U-20 World champion Sebastián Boselli for a starting spot.