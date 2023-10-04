José Medina is not all there in the head, one look at his attire when he went to see the Argentine Super Clasico is all the evidence you need to know he has mental health issues or a death wish. Still Medina scared his loved ones when videos of the near 60-year-old surfaced on X, showing him being kicked and punched by Boca Juniors fans at the famed La Bombonera.

Beaten unconscious, miraculously security interfered and was able to take Medina to the hospital. At the hospital, Medina asked about his stomach, he had a procedure done there but was kicked many times in his midsection. When he got the answers he needed, he simply walked out the front door. Doctors were perplexed how a man who was beaten to near death could just get up and casually leave.

José Medina spoke to Diario Ole in Argentina and gave his strange account as to the events that led to him taking a pounding, a pounding he looked for.

José Medina has five River Plate tattoos

Medina called a lot of attention to himself at La Bombonera during Boca – River, a game the home team would eventually lose 2-0. Dressed in bright pink jeans, a pink scarf, sunglasses, and dyed blonde hair, he hardly looked the part of a diehard Boca fan, who were all dressed in the colors of Blue and Gold.

Medina told Ole that he sports 5 River Plate tattoos, and that he and a female friend entered the match in the second half, near the end of the game when the gates were opened so fans can leave early.

Medina stated that one of the Boca fans he stood next to noticed one of his five River Plate tattoos, that is when all hell broke loose. Already on the verge of a defeat to their archrivals the irate Boca fans took little mercy on the River Plate supporter, punching and kicking him unconscious. Even throwing him down a section.

“You have to be with the Boca fans and have a fan say that “there is a River fan there”, so that all the guys will come at you to hit you. And I was alone. What could I do? They could have killed me. A big guy grabbed me and threw me down the steps. I wasn’t afraid, but I was already at risk. There was no way to get out“, Medina states with a sick sense of pride.

The friend Medina took was a Boca supporter, a woman named Camila, and while his family told Medina to not go, he failed to listen and went anyway. Alive to tell a tale that could have ended in a massive tragedy for both Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors, and his family, Medina’s stupidity hopefully will serve as an example of what not to do.

Medina’s family before José went public with the events declined to comment on the matter.