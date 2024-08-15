Trending topics:
Soccer

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more goals in 2024?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are more dominant than ever. We analyze the statistics of both stars and determine who is currently in the lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina prior to the International Friendly between Argentina and Portugal at Old Trafford on November 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.
© Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina prior to the International Friendly between Argentina and Portugal at Old Trafford on November 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.

By Alexander Rosquez

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the most exciting in the world of football. Despite having passed the age of 36 and 39, respectively, both stars continue to demonstrate their quality and scoring ability in leagues as diverse as the MLS and the Saudi Pro League. But who is ahead in terms of goals in 2024?

Lionel Messi, with his arrival at Inter Miami, has revolutionized Major League Soccer. Despite some physical problems, the Argentine has shown an exceptional level of play, led his team and left flashes of his usual magic. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo, in his Saudi adventure with Al-Nassr, has continued to demonstrate his scoring ability, being his team’s top offensive reference.

The fight for the title of top scorer between Messi and Ronaldo in 2024 is more alive than ever. Both players have had a year full of goals and assists, delighting their fans with spectacular plays. However, the different competitions they participate in and the different calendars make it difficult to compare their statistics directly.

Messi: Dominating the MLS

Lionel Messi has quickly adapted to American soccer. With Inter Miami, the Argentine has demonstrated his ability to unbalance matches and score important goals. Despite an injury that sidelined him from some matches, La Pulga has been essential for his team. His numbers speak for themselves: He played 12 games, where he scored twelve goals and provided nine assists. If you count the games with Argentina, Messi has played 22 games, 17 goals and 13 assists.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami poses with his Best Player Award and Top Scorer Award after defeating the Nashville SC to win the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami poses with his Best Player Award and Top Scorer Award after defeating the Nashville SC to win the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ronaldo: Conquering Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, has found a new challenge in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese has led Al-Nassr with his usual dedication and effectiveness in front of goal. Although the Saudi league does not have the same level of competitiveness as the major European leagues, Ronaldo has shown that he still has a lot of football ahead of him, and has played 13 games, where he scored 15 goals and two assists. Counting the games with Portugal, he has played 28 games, 23 goals and 3 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at Al Awwal Park on May 17, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at Al Awwal Park on May 17, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The Rivalry Continues

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is one of the greatest that football has ever seen. Both players have marked an era and have left an indelible mark on the sport. Although they no longer share a league, their confrontation continues to generate great expectations among fans.

In 2024, both Messi and Ronaldo have proven that they are still two of the best players in the world. His ability to score goals and lead his teams is something that we admire and that makes us enjoy football.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

