Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more goals in 2024?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are more dominant than ever. We analyze the statistics of both stars and determine who is currently in the lead.

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the most exciting in the world of football. Despite having passed the age of 36 and 39, respectively, both stars continue to demonstrate their quality and scoring ability in leagues as diverse as the MLS and the Saudi Pro League. But who is ahead in terms of goals in 2024?

Lionel Messi, with his arrival at Inter Miami, has revolutionized Major League Soccer. Despite some physical problems, the Argentine has shown an exceptional level of play, led his team and left flashes of his usual magic. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo, in his Saudi adventure with Al-Nassr, has continued to demonstrate his scoring ability, being his team’s top offensive reference.

The fight for the title of top scorer between Messi and Ronaldo in 2024 is more alive than ever. Both players have had a year full of goals and assists, delighting their fans with spectacular plays. However, the different competitions they participate in and the different calendars make it difficult to compare their statistics directly.

Messi: Dominating the MLS

Lionel Messi has quickly adapted to American soccer. With Inter Miami, the Argentine has demonstrated his ability to unbalance matches and score important goals. Despite an injury that sidelined him from some matches, La Pulga has been essential for his team. His numbers speak for themselves: He played 12 games, where he scored twelve goals and provided nine assists. If you count the games with Argentina, Messi has played 22 games, 17 goals and 13 assists.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami poses with his Best Player Award and Top Scorer Award after defeating the Nashville SC to win the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ronaldo: Conquering Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, has found a new challenge in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese has led Al-Nassr with his usual dedication and effectiveness in front of goal. Although the Saudi league does not have the same level of competitiveness as the major European leagues, Ronaldo has shown that he still has a lot of football ahead of him, and has played 13 games, where he scored 15 goals and two assists. Counting the games with Portugal, he has played 28 games, 23 goals and 3 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at Al Awwal Park on May 17, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The Rivalry Continues

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is one of the greatest that football has ever seen. Both players have marked an era and have left an indelible mark on the sport. Although they no longer share a league, their confrontation continues to generate great expectations among fans.

In 2024, both Messi and Ronaldo have proven that they are still two of the best players in the world. His ability to score goals and lead his teams is something that we admire and that makes us enjoy football.